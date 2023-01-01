Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Some viewers questioned Jim Harbaugh's clock management decisions late in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU. That seems to include his father. Up 51-45 in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs secured a first down with under two minutes remaining. Harbaugh let them run the clock, instead using his three timeouts on the ensuing three plays.
The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
JJ McCarthy made a big promise after his Michigan Wolverines’ season came to an end on Saturday. Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the CFP semifinal game between the teams at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. TCU wanted to make McCarthy beat them, and the sophomore failed to do so. McCarthy threw two... The post JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU upset Michigan in a wild Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night to propel the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Fiesta Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have plenty of options, including lots of shirts and hats.
No. 7 Utah looks to pick up its first Rose Bowl win and avenge its loss last year when it takes on No. 9 Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday.
The NBC analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff.
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and Will Anderson is a two-time winner of the Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. Now, Alabama's two biggest stars are headed to the NFL, where teams can take up the debate over which one is the best — or most needed.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938.
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game.
