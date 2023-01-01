ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game

Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Even Jim Harbaugh's Dad Was Shocked By His Decision

Some viewers questioned Jim Harbaugh's clock management decisions late in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU. That seems to include his father. Up 51-45 in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs secured a first down with under two minutes remaining. Harbaugh let them run the clock, instead using his three timeouts on the ensuing three plays.
GEORGIA STATE
All Cardinals

State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end

JJ McCarthy made a big promise after his Michigan Wolverines’ season came to an end on Saturday. Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the CFP semifinal game between the teams at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. TCU wanted to make McCarthy beat them, and the sophomore failed to do so. McCarthy threw two... The post JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS LA

CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Post Register

Alabama's Young, Anderson, Gibbs, Branch declare for draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and Will Anderson is a two-time winner of the Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. Now, Alabama's two biggest stars are headed to the NFL, where teams can take up the debate over which one is the best — or most needed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy