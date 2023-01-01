Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
El Paso area sees first snow system of the year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings showers and gusty winds
The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for morning rain showers, wintry weather, and windy conditions Monday. The morning started slick in El Paso with some waking up to rain while places like Las Cruces and Alamogordo experienced sleet and a wintry mix. The cold front that...
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
KFOX 14
Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday
Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for portions of far west Texas and...
UMC welcomes first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The University Medical Center of El Paso welcomed its first newborn of 2023 Sunday morning. Baby Emma was born at 2:44 a.m. Sunday, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma and her parents are enjoying their first day together at UMC's Mother Baby Department. The post UMC welcomes first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers
EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
