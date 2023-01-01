Read full article on original website
Film notes: January 2023
Local artist, performer, and educator Krysta Sa will lead a series of free, hour-long creative workshops for teens – great for anyone that has an interest in filmmaking and working creatively with others – this month at seven library branches throughout the area. The Hyper-Film Challenge is a collaborative workshop where students will create microfilms. Students will be divided into small groups and assigned a prompt to create a film about. The workshop will cover the basics of filmmaking prior to breaking into brainstorming and production. Students will have 15 mins to create their film and 15 mins to edit. The workshop will close out with a micro-film screening to see everyone’s projects. Participating libraries are Main Library, Locke, Reynolds Corners, West Toledo, Waterville, Holland and King Road. For dates and times, please visit events.toledolibrary.org/events.
Wildin’ Out
Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
Big Ideas: January 2023
On Monroe street in downtown Toledo there’s a billboard for the Toledo Museum of Art that reads “Art brings Toledo together.” That’s where Katie Shelley, manager of access initiatives, comes in. Shelley’s job is to ensure the Museum is accessible to all visitors, including those who...
Give What You Can And Enjoy
“So all may eat” is a simple phrase at the heart of SAME Café, a new eatery, housed in the Main Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library downtown. The Café allows guests to eat for free, or with a voluntary donation, empowering the downtown community to not only eat and enjoy what SAME creates, but also to be a part of the sharing process.
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
Marketplace Changes January 2023
Early this year, the outdoor outfitter Ridge and River Gear will open a brick and mortar store at 621 Adams St., Toledo, across from Fowl & Fodder. The company has been in business for four years — strictly online — and the physical location downtown is expected to comprise about one-sixth of its annual revenue. In addition to sports apparel, the retail store will stock e-bikes, kayaks and snow and ski equipment. The owners are enthusiastic about building relationships with local organizations to offer adventure opportunities, like classes or other sports offerings. Check the website and Facebook page for further updates on events and opening dates. facebook.com/RidgeandRiverGear.
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Everything old is new again
At least for most of you. Some poor saps are staring down an oncoming locomotive called twenty-twenty-three. With the accent on the loco. And it’s the end of a saga that is two plus years in the making. Guilty as charged. To recap. Four Toledo City Council members were...
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
6-foot-7 Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Recieves First Offer From Pitt
Tyrone Broden received just five Power Five offers out of West Bloomfield High in Michigan, but he’s likely to receive a much larger interest the second time around. And it began with Pitt this time around as Tiquan Underwood extended Broden — a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wide receiver from Bowling Green — his first offer out of the transfer portal. It certainly won’t be the last.
Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo
A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
Malfunctioning stove causes fire at Lima apartment
LIMA — A malfunctioning stove started a fire at a north Lima residence on Friday afternoon. The Lima Fire Department responded to a call at about 12:39 p.m. at the apartment located at 2140 Lake Circle Drive. One adult and three children had to be evacuated from the residence...
