Chicago faces Cleveland, seeks 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Bulls (16-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Cleveland aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 6-3 against division opponents. Cleveland scores 111.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from downtown. Tony Bradley leads the Bulls shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 103-102 on Jan. 1. Caris LeVert scored 23 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: out (thumb), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Bulls: Goran Dragic: day to day (rest), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

