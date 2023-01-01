ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Arkia Resumes Madrid Service in NS23

Arkia-Israeli Airlines in Northern summer season plans to resume Tel Aviv – Madrid route, previously served regularly in September and October 2018. From 27MAR23, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 will initially operate 2 weekly (Day 15), increasing to 3 weekly (Day 247) from 04MAY23, 4 weekly from 13MAY23. IZ231...
aeroroutes.com

Air Serbia NS23 Europe Frequency Increases – 01JAN23

Air Serbia in December 2022 filed frequency increases on selected European routes for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned adjustment as of 01JAN23 includes the following. Belgrade – Berlin eff 26MAR23 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly (8 from 04MAY23), A319. Belgrade – Bologna eff 26MAR23 Increase from 3 to...
aeroroutes.com

United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23

United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
aeroroutes.com

Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022

Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
aeroroutes.com

Air Europa NS23 Domestic Network Additions

Air Europa during peak season 2023 plans to resume selected domestic service from Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela, where the airline plans to offer service to Lanzarote and Tenerife. Barcelona – Lanzarote 26JUN23 – 15SEP23 2 weekly 737-800 (Last served in summer 2017) UX9087 BCN1815 – 2020ACE 73H...
aeroroutes.com

LAM / Cemair Plans Codeshare Service From Jan 2023

LAM Mozambique starting this week plans to commence codeshare partnership with South African carrier Cemair, covering the latter’s domestic routes, effective from 07JAN23 at earliest. Cemair also intends to display 5Z-coded flight numbers on LAM’s selected flights. Cemair operated by LAM Mozambique. Johannesburg – Maputo. LAM Mozambique...
aeroroutes.com

Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Seasonal Sfax – Paris Service in NS23

Nouvelair Tunisie during Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service to Paris, with the offering of Sfax – Paris CDG seasonal service. From 18JUN23 to 17SEP23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate 2 weekly flights. BJ764 SFA1200 – 1545CDG 320 7. BJ764 SFA1340 – 1725CDG 320 3.
AFP

Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'

The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities". The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
US News and World Report

China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
The Associated Press

Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
TheStreet

Airline Stocks Slump As US Demands Negative Covid Test From China Travelers

U.S. airline stocks slumped lower Wednesday following an updated from health officials that indicated travelers from China will need a negative Covid test before entering the United States. The new testing requirements, set to take effect on January 5, will include travelers directly from China as well as those who...
MedicalXpress

Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening

Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy