Arkia Resumes Madrid Service in NS23
Arkia-Israeli Airlines in Northern summer season plans to resume Tel Aviv – Madrid route, previously served regularly in September and October 2018. From 27MAR23, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 will initially operate 2 weekly (Day 15), increasing to 3 weekly (Day 247) from 04MAY23, 4 weekly from 13MAY23. IZ231...
Air Serbia NS23 Europe Frequency Increases – 01JAN23
Air Serbia in December 2022 filed frequency increases on selected European routes for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned adjustment as of 01JAN23 includes the following. Belgrade – Berlin eff 26MAR23 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly (8 from 04MAY23), A319. Belgrade – Bologna eff 26MAR23 Increase from 3 to...
United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23
United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022
Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
Air Europa NS23 Domestic Network Additions
Air Europa during peak season 2023 plans to resume selected domestic service from Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela, where the airline plans to offer service to Lanzarote and Tenerife. Barcelona – Lanzarote 26JUN23 – 15SEP23 2 weekly 737-800 (Last served in summer 2017) UX9087 BCN1815 – 2020ACE 73H...
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
TUIfly Nordic Adds Stockholm – Karpathos Route in NS23
BLX481 ARN0745 – 1240AOK 7M8 1. Operational schedule on 02OCT23 varies.
LAM / Cemair Plans Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
LAM Mozambique starting this week plans to commence codeshare partnership with South African carrier Cemair, covering the latter’s domestic routes, effective from 07JAN23 at earliest. Cemair also intends to display 5Z-coded flight numbers on LAM’s selected flights. Cemair operated by LAM Mozambique. Johannesburg – Maputo. LAM Mozambique...
Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Seasonal Sfax – Paris Service in NS23
Nouvelair Tunisie during Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service to Paris, with the offering of Sfax – Paris CDG seasonal service. From 18JUN23 to 17SEP23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate 2 weekly flights. BJ764 SFA1200 – 1545CDG 320 7. BJ764 SFA1340 – 1725CDG 320 3.
Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities". The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
US News and World Report
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
CNBC
The Asian nation where 35% of people say they’ll 'never travel' again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
Airline Stocks Slump As US Demands Negative Covid Test From China Travelers
U.S. airline stocks slumped lower Wednesday following an updated from health officials that indicated travelers from China will need a negative Covid test before entering the United States. The new testing requirements, set to take effect on January 5, will include travelers directly from China as well as those who...
MedicalXpress
Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening
Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
