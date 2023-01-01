Read full article on original website
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
msn.com
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff to ignore 'stock market craziness' after shares tanked nearly 70%
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees that they should not be 'bothered by stock market craziness' after the company's shares tanked nearly 70 percent this year. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He...
Top Speed
Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast
Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. A recession, stagflation, “a variant of another Great Depression”: The forecasts for the U.S. economy this...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Tesla will not find its bottom and rally after a 69% sell-off until these 4 things happen, according to Wedbush
Tesla stock has a long road to recovery after it dropped 69% in 2022 in its worst year on record. There are four catalysts that could jumpstart a rally in Tesla stock, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "Tesla still has potentially $5-$6 of earnings power in 2023 and should...
insideevs.com
Tesla Reaches 500,000 Solar Installations
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts 2023 With Multiple "New Year" Incentives In China
Tesla took many people by surprise toward the end of 2022 as it offered a growing list of incentives in China, and then eventually added deals in other parts of the world, including the US. It shouldn't have been too surprising since the EV brand always pushes at end of the quarter and the end of the year. However, the incentives are continuing and even improving into the new year, at least in China.
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Tesla stock sees worst year ever
Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
Tesla Stock Extends 2022 Crash With Elon Musk 'Asleep At The Wheel', Says Analyst Dan Ives
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares slumped to the lowest levels in more than two years Tuesday, extending declines in its worst annual performance on record, following weekend reports that the carmaker had halted production at its key Shanghai plant amid weakening demand in the world's biggest car market.
Tesla Stock Rallies As Elon Musk Urges Staff To Ignore 'Market Craziness', Focus On End-of-Year Delivery Drive
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report remained the most active stock in thin Thursday trading, with prices indicating the strongest two-day advance in more than six months, after CEO Elon Musk acknowledged what is likely to be the worst annual performance for the carmaker's stock on record this year. Musk...
teslarati.com
Volvo enters autonomous driving market via company acquisition
Volvo has acquired Zenseact, an autonomous driving hardware and software supplier. While many automakers now view autonomous driving products as the auto industry’s future, recent history has shown that it can be a highly volatile market. A month ago, Ford was forced to divest from its autonomous vehicle company after struggling with profitability. Now Volvo hopes to try its hand, buying out autonomous driving software and hardware supplier Zenseact.
Tesla delivered a record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, but it still disappointed Wall Street
Tesla delivered a record number of cars last year, as sales continued to grow by percentages any other major automaker would dream about. But Tesla still managed to disappoint Wall Street throughout 2022 -- and the last quarter was no different.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk assures investors: Tesla’s “long-term fundamentals are extremely strong”
To state that Tesla stock and its investors had a tough year would be an understatement. On Friday’s close — the final trading day of the year — TSLA shares closed at $123.18 per share. The company’s market cap also stood at $388.97 billion. Overall, the figures represented a drop of about 65% in 2022.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reiterates Tesla Strong Fundamentals Despite Stock Price Dropping 65% In 2022
Elon Musk has just shared that he sees Tesla's long term fundamentals as strong despite a large drop in stock price for 2022. This is good news for Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon Musk just shared his assurance that Tesla's long term fundamentals are extremely strong and that the short-term market is unpredictable. This bodes well for Tesla as Elon Musk can't say anything related to Tesla unless it is rooted in reality and fact.
