Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast

Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Tesla Reaches 500,000 Solar Installations

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Tesla Starts 2023 With Multiple "New Year" Incentives In China

Tesla took many people by surprise toward the end of 2022 as it offered a growing list of incentives in China, and then eventually added deals in other parts of the world, including the US. It shouldn't have been too surprising since the EV brand always pushes at end of the quarter and the end of the year. However, the incentives are continuing and even improving into the new year, at least in China.
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Tesla stock sees worst year ever

Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
Volvo enters autonomous driving market via company acquisition

Volvo has acquired Zenseact, an autonomous driving hardware and software supplier. While many automakers now view autonomous driving products as the auto industry’s future, recent history has shown that it can be a highly volatile market. A month ago, Ford was forced to divest from its autonomous vehicle company after struggling with profitability. Now Volvo hopes to try its hand, buying out autonomous driving software and hardware supplier Zenseact.
Elon Musk Reiterates Tesla Strong Fundamentals Despite Stock Price Dropping 65% In 2022

Elon Musk has just shared that he sees Tesla's long term fundamentals as strong despite a large drop in stock price for 2022. This is good news for Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon Musk just shared his assurance that Tesla's long term fundamentals are extremely strong and that the short-term market is unpredictable. This bodes well for Tesla as Elon Musk can't say anything related to Tesla unless it is rooted in reality and fact.
