Nebraska looks to extend its two-game win streak on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Mich., for a matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for shortly after 6 p.m. (central) and the game and the contest will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO