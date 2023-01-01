Read full article on original website
Several mountain lion sightings reported in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city's north side. ...
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. EXTREME CAUTION NEEDS TO BE EXERCISED AT RIRIE AS THE WARM WEATHER AND THE RAIN THIS WEEK HAS CAUSED PRESSURE RIDGES TO DEVELOP AND THE ICE TO BREAK APART IN PLACES. IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!. Ririe Reservoir froze...
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
MIRACLE DOG: Local animal rescue helps canine make miraculous recovery after bullet wound left him partially paralyzed
POCATELLO—When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces. The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot while running loose in Utah. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who could support...
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
We invite you to welcome 2023 in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our merchants are ready to help you get your new year off to a fantastic start. This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:. Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging...
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
Idaho State Journal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2022
Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumph and tragedy in 2022. From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 to the resurrection of an 80-year-old Gate City tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community. The...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St. in Blackfoot at approximately 1:25 a.m. early Sunday morning. The post Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured appeared first on Local News 8.
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
