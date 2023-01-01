Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. EXTREME CAUTION NEEDS TO BE EXERCISED AT RIRIE AS THE WARM WEATHER AND THE RAIN THIS WEEK HAS CAUSED PRESSURE RIDGES TO DEVELOP AND THE ICE TO BREAK APART IN PLACES. IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!. Ririe Reservoir froze...
eastidahonews.com
Biologists use electronic tags to study Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Willow Creek and Ririe Reservoir
IDAHO FALLS – Fish and Game fisheries biologists are on a constant search for better ways to understand and manage fish populations. As part of this quest for knowledge, biologists recently use electronic PIT tags to study the life history of Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Willow Creek and Ririe Reservoir.
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
eastidahonews.com
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
Post Register
Starnes, Mildred
Mildred Lucille Starnes, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. Mildred was born March 13, 1932, in LaFeria, Texas, to Noah Pearson Hadley and Ethel Johnson Hadley. She grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho. On July 23, 1950, she married Leslie William Starnes in Buhl, Idaho. Mildred and Leslie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was a very loving mother. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Diana (Von) McMunn of Lovell, WY; daughter, Karen (Steve) Dambach of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Timothy (Carrie) Starnes of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ronda Thomas; husband, Leslie William Starnes; and parents, Noah and Ethel Hadley. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mildred 3/13/1932 - 12/29/2022Lucille Starnes.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
