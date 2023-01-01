Read full article on original website
Opinion: Integrity Is Important in School and In Politics
Imagine you’re a teacher. You’re teaching your children basic mathematics. You give a test on Friday, grade it on Saturday, and hand it back to the class on Monday. One student fails. You hand him his paper.
Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With No Boundaries
When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.
Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback
Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
Opinion: Americans Need to Show More Respect for Education
It’s pretty discouraging to look at the desolation of America’s political landscape. It would be nice if everyone took a moment to look at themselves in the mirror and ask, “What are we doing?”
Opinion: It's Important to Think About Your Family When You Vote
I think it’s weird when people say you shouldn’t let politics get in the way of your relationships with family or friends. Everything you do in life has consequences. If you do something that hurts a friend or a family member, you deserve to lose that relationship.
Want to help solve early education and childcare issues on the Cape? Task force is forming
CENTERVILLE — The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is looking for members to join a task force whose goal would be to shape statewide and local early childhood education and child care policies. Trends on the outer and lower Cape towns have included preschool subsidies and universal preschool or day care. Chamber Chief of Staff Noelle...
There’s No Way to Repair Marriage Without Repairing Men
Every now and then you see a statistic that illustrates a societal challenge in stark terms. Yesterday, Brad Wilcox, the director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, tweeted data from the Current Population Survey showing that 95 percent of upper-income moms are married, 76 percent of middle-income moms are married, and only 35 percent of lower-income moms are married.
This Bucks County School District is Using a Survey to Find Their Next Superintendent
The school district is looking for community feedback to find the new superintendent. A Bucks County school district has taken to their community in order to find their next superintendent following the current one’s retirement. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the creative activities. With...
Communication is a Basic Human Skill; Why Are We So Bad at It?
If there’s a key that unlocks success in life, it’s clear communication. Whether we’re talking about love, parenthood, government, business, sports, you name it— if the task at hand involves multiple people, it’s essential that we engage in healthy communication built on clarity, trust, and empathy.
Opinion: Self-care is not a luxury. It's a matter of survival
Black women have perfected the art of selflessness. But being conditioned to serve the needs of others and display superhuman strength often works to their detriment, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
Six Tips for Leaders: Dealing with Challenging Conversations
Having a challenging, difficult conversation is something that on occasions is unavoidable. While common, it is not something that any business leader enjoys; so how best to approach these conversations, and importantly consider team development for others who find themselves in this situation?. A challenging conversation could be about dealing...
Why Faith is Important
Faith can be an important aspect of one's life for a variety of reasons. Faith refers to a belief in something greater than oneself, such as a higher power or deity, and can take many different forms, including religious and spiritual beliefs.
Opinion: Everyone Wants to Be Right, But No One Is Willing to Listen
In life, we are constantly faced with different opinions. Everybody has their own beliefs that are dear to them. It’s natural for us to want to stand up for what we believe in and argue our point of view.
A Boomer’s Thoughts on Age
Age is just a number, as the saying goes. That means age doesn’t matter; your outlook and attitude do. Is that true?. As we older Boomers start turning age 71, age does start to matter less. By this time, we’ve passed the threshold of age 55 (the senior discounts year), age 65 (Medicare year), and age 70 (the starting minimal distributions for withdrawing part of our IRAs year).
