New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s (PMC) 2023 New Year’s Baby. The post New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments
IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
Health department offering radon test kits
JACKSON, Wyo. — January is National Radon Action Month and Teton County Health Department is reminding the public to test their residence, office, or rental space for radon. Short-term radon test kits are available for $10 at the Teton County Health Department, located at 460 East Pearl Avenue in Jackson. Teton County is designated a Zone 1 Radon Area, meaning predicted average indoor screening levels are greater than the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 4 picoCuries per liter of air (pCi/L).
Blackfoot Movie Mill wraps up busiest season
The Blackfoot Movie Mill recently wrapped up its busiest week of the year, which is generally the week of Christmas according to the manager of the theater, Brandon Lott. He said that this year for movies has been, “the most interesting and diverse year I've ever seen in the industry.”
