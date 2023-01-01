Read full article on original website
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
Mobile mayor ‘beyond disgusted’ over New Year’s Eve shooting: Injured suspect in custody
A task force has been created to find “everyone responsible” for a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured nine other people, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Sunday. “I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am...
New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in custody, murdered victim identified
Police said Monday that they have a suspect in custody after the New Year’s Eve deadly mass shooting in downtown Mobile. Investigators would not name the suspect but said the person was receiving medical care after being shot in the chest during the incident Saturday night in which one person was killed and nine others injured.
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
MPD said they have one male subject in custody from last nights shooting. He is receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on last night’s shooting,. “Like so many others, I am outraged at...
utv44.com
Man injured in New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla — According to the Pensacola Police Department, a man was injured in a drive by shooting early New Year's Day. Officers responded to a local hospital where they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was allegedly shot while stopped at...
WEAR
Police investigating homicide after 31-year-old man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was found shot dead in Milton. Milton Police tells WEAR News it happened the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis. According to police, the victim's body was found in a...
WPMI
Mobile native's Tik Tok post of New Year's Eve shooting surpasses one million views
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — "It was.... well, it looked like a riot, or some kind of pandemonium running right at me, and it was pretty intense. 45-year-old Mica Neal was born in Mobile, and went to school here, so he's no stranger to the port city. He was, however,...
Burglary suspect leads police on 24-mile chase, police looking for second suspect: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29. Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: […]
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
Loxley man dead after New Year’s Day crash: ALEA
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley man was killed after he was involved in a head-on collision in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, died at the hospital after his 2008 BMW 528I collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
1 killed, 8 injured in New Year's Eve shooting in Alabama
A 24-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday night, according to local police, just blocks from where people had gathered for the city's New Year's Eve celebration.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
WEAR
Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man
PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
