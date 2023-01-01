ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Man injured in New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla — According to the Pensacola Police Department, a man was injured in a drive by shooting early New Year's Day. Officers responded to a local hospital where they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was allegedly shot while stopped at...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Loxley man dead after New Year’s Day crash: ALEA

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley man was killed after he was involved in a head-on collision in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, died at the hospital after his 2008 BMW 528I collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man

PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
PACE, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
PACE, FL
