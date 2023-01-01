Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
ComicBook
Former Call of Duty Developer Says Team "Daydreamed" About Xbox Acquisition
Heading into 2023, one of the biggest questions in the video game industry revolves around Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. It remains to be seen whether the purchase will be approved, but former Call of Duty developer Jack Burrows recently provided some insight into the impact it's already had at Treyarch. Speaking on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, the Black Ops Cold War level designer said that while the team did not let the deal impact day-to-day operations, many employees would "daydream" about Microsoft taking over, imagining how things might change as a result.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard approved in another country
Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard has been approved by Chile, adding to the handful of approvals so far.
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
Kojima's Xbox game: 'It was ultimately Microsoft that showed they understood'
The founder of Kojima Productions recently sat down for an extensive interview. In addition to discussing past successes and struggles, the director talked about his recently announced partnership with Microsoft.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
knowtechie.com
Nintendo reportedly scrapped Switch Pro development
According to a recent Digital Foundry report, Nintendo has called it quits on the rumored Switch Pro, opting instead to focus on developing the Switch 2. Ugh, talk about a letdown. The Digital Foundry team claims that a Switch Pro was in the works at Nintendo at some point but ultimately got the axe.
IGN
Biggest Changes in the Next-Gen Update
Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has received a Next-Gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This update comes with overhauled graphics, a new questline, and enhanced gameplay options. This guide will highlight the biggest changes you'll find in this Next-Gen Update. Looking for a...
Every Nintendo 64 Star Wars Game Ranked Worst To Best
When Nintendo launched the N64 in 1996, it created a cultural phenomenon. The console introduced Nintendo fans to 3D gameplay, won critical acclaim (along with numerous awards), and gave gamers some of the most beloved titles in the history of the hobby. Even today, those who grew up in the '90s still remember gaming sessions on the N64 with reverent nostalgia.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
IGN
Microsoft Patent Wants to Track Gamers; Here Is All You Need to Know, Including the Why
Microsoft is one of the heavy hitters in the gaming industry, and it wishes to bolster that position by acquiring Activision Blizzard. The issue is that they aren't able to figure out how to get the deal through, as it has been under fire by the FTC and the EU Commission. Amidst the chaos, it seems their work on gaming hasn't stopped, as details about the new gaming-related patent have been unveiled.
Tesla reportedly elevates its China boss to head of US plants and sales, making him No. 2 after Elon Musk as $700 billion slump spooks investors
Tesla Greater China vice president Tom Zhu will become the EV manufacturer's head of US plants and sales, according to Reuters.
What was the best year for PC gaming?
There are great PC games every year, but which single year brought us the greatest collection of great games?
Comments / 0