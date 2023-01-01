ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘1923’: Where Fans Have Seen John Dutton Sr. Actor James Badge Dale

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Taylor Sheridan’s new series, 1923 , takes fans even deeper into the Yellowstone universe. James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr., a character fans were first introduced to when he was just a child in 1883 . So, where have fans seen James Badge Dale before? Here’s what to know about the 1923 cast member.

Who is John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMNu5_0k081UMJ00
James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

1923 actor James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr. who’s the son of James Dutton and Margaret Dutton from 1883. James and Margaret had two children in addition to John Sr. — and they were Elsa and Spencer Dutton. Spencer is seen in 1923 as an adult, but Elsa is not, as she died in 1883 .

Now, in 1923 , John Dutton Sr. plays a major role in continuing the Dutton family legacy in Montana. He worked with Jacob Dutton, his uncle , on the land, and then married his wife, Emma Dutton. Together, Emma and John Dutton Sr. have Jack Dutton, and it’s also rumored that they have John Dutton Jr. who then fathers John Dutton III of Yellowstone , according to Town & Country .

When viewers first meet John in 1923 , he’s with his uncle, Jacob, when they come across dead cattle. Jacob then explains that he’s never had an easy year, and the dead cattle were the perfect example.

Where fans have seen actor James Badge Dale before

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GjWe_0k081UMJ00
James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

1923 actor James Badge Dale might look familiar to fans. So, where have fans seen the John Dutton Sr. actor before?

According to IMDb , Dale has acted in several notable movies in the past. He played Barrigan in The Departed in 2006, Captain Speke in World War Z in 2013, Savin in Iron Man 3 in 2013, and Tyrone “Rone” Woods in 13 Hours in 2016. He also had roles in On Our Way (2021), Small Engine Repair (2021), Safety (2020), The Empty Man (2020), The Kitchen (2019), Into the Ashes (2019), and Mickey and the Bear (2019), to name a few.

Dale also has a few recent TV roles. He was in one episode of Ramy as Sheikh Abu Bakar Miller in 2022, and he also played Detective Ray Abruzzo for 18 episodes of Hightown from 2020 to 2021. His only current project is 1923 , and he’ll star in all eight episodes.

James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton talked about working with each other and their on-screen son

Related

‘1923’: Why Is Spencer Dutton in Africa?

1923 will continue to share the story of John Dutton Sr., and James Bade Dale is excited to continue to share the Dutton family lore with fans. He spoke to TVLine alongside Marley Shelton, the actor who plays his on-screen wife, about what it was like working with her and their on-screen son, Darren Mann.

“It’s just really cool to come to work — I get to work with Marley,” Dale told TVLine. “She looks at me and she’ll be on the same page with me as the cameras start rolling.”

“I think Jack is reacting probably a little bit to our stoicism, which is necessary,” Shelton added regarding Mann’s character. “It’s integral. Otherwise, the ranch won’t survive. We won’t survive. But, I think Jack has kind of reacted to that. He’s grown up with these parents that are so dutiful and committed and loyal and committed to the Dutton way and the way of the ranch, and I think he kind of wants to poke the tires a little bit. He’s a wild card.”

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
MONTANA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Looper

Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together

"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Looper

American Pickers' Danielle Colby Had Some Serious Worries About Frank And Mike Being Out On The Road

"American Pickers" has been a constant on History for over a decade, and there are two very good reasons for its longevity. First, folks around the world continue to watch it, and two, there's a lot of old and dilapidated yet fascinating and historically significant stuff out there. After all these years, the "Pickers" team is still able to scrounge up a bunch of trinkets, tools, and artifacts worthy of their television cameras as well as the Antique Archaeology store inventory. Of course, to acquire such remarkable pieces, they don't just twiddle their thumbs and wait around for them to pop up.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere

CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy