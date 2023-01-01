ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘1923’: Where Fans Have Seen Jack Dutton Actor Darren Mann

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Taylor Sheridan’s new epic series, 1923 , leaves viewers 40 years after the events in 1883 . Now, the Duttons have continued to grow their lives in Montana, and a few of James and Margaret Dutton’s children grew up and started their own families. Newcomer Darren Mann joined the 1923 cast as Jack Dutton. Here’s where fans have seen Darren Mann before.

Who is Jack Dutton in ‘1923’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wolfe_0k081TTa00
Darren Mann as Jack Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 introduces new characters to the Dutton family. 1883 centered on Margaret and James Dutton as they made their way West hoping for a better life. The couple had three children — Elsa, Spencer, and John Dutton Sr. Jack Dutton is John Sr.’s son. Jack works alongside his father and great-uncle Jacob Dutton to assist in building the Dutton family Montana ranch.

When viewers first meet Jack Dutton, he’s prepping to marry Elizabeth Strafford (played by newcomer Michelle Randolph). Elizabeth is college educated and doesn’t seem to understand exactly what her new life on a ranch might look like. The 1923 premiere shows Jack and Elizabeth’s wedding needing to get postponed due to Dutton family business on the ranch, and Elizabeth is devastated. Cara Dutton reassures Elizabeth that while life on the ranch is hard and unforgiving, it’s worth it.

Where fans have seen Jack Dutton actor Darren Mann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BYFn_0k081TTa00
Darren Mann as Jack Dutton and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The eager Jack Dutton in 1923 might look familiar to fans. So, where have viewers seen actor Darren Mann before?

IMDb says he’s made a name for himself within the last few years. He played Baz in 12 episodes of the series Animal Kingdom in 2022 and Travis Hunter in eight episodes of Fortunate Son in 2020. He also played Luke Chalfant in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from 2018 to 2019. Mann made additional TV appearances in Project Blue Book, Van Helsing, and Imposters .

Mann acted in several movies as well, such as Twisted Blues (2022), Embattled (2020), Giant Little Ones (2018), and Hello Destroyer (2016).

Before Mann acted, he played professional junior hockey. But given his current trajectory and the wide variety of roles he’s taken on in the last few years, it seems fans can expect a lot more of him moving forward.

Darren Mann said he wanted to work with Taylor Sheridan for ‘years’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3mRG_0k081TTa00
Darren Mann as Jack Dutton in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+
Related

‘1923’ Cast Discusses Attending Taylor Sheridan’s Infamous Cowboy Camp

Before Darren Mann became Jack Dutton in 1923 , he had high hopes of working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan one day.

“I’ve been itching to work with Taylor for years,” Mann told Screen Rant Plus . “I can remember TIFF 2018, the film festival, they asked me, ‘Who do you want to work with?’ And I was like, ‘Taylor Sheridan. I’m going to do it, I’m going to find him. I have to get into it.’ I love his writing and everything he does. So, it’s a dream come true to be here.”

As for how Mann prepped to act as Jack, he noted that Sheridan made the “blueprint” for the character, but then it was up to him to fill in the blanks. “But, we definitely start with such a great outline for us. And getting to watch these shows and seeing Kevin Costner in Yellowstone and the amazing work they did in 1883 , it definitely inspired me for 1923 .”

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

