u.today
Fantom Becomes Most Rapidly Growing Network on Market With 2,108% Increase in 1 Year
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's How XRP Can Become Stablecoin, Explains XRPL Lead Developer
XRP Ledger and Xumm Wallet lead developer Wietse Wind, in an interaction with one of his followers, revealed a theoretical scenario in which XRP could become a stablecoin. Wind's concept followed after he stated that 1 XRP equals 1 XRP directly, in the manner of Michael Saylor or Changpeng Zhao.
u.today
Cardano: What Happened in 2022? IOG Shares Highlights of Landmark Year
u.today
Cardano's DeFi Industry Might Grow Substantially in 2023, Here's How
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Continues to Expand; Acquires Gopax Exchange
The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has been steadily forging strategic alliances in an effort to increase acceptance and broaden its reach. Now that the essential due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax, one of the top five cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, has been finished, Binance is moving forward to acquire the company.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds out of crypto wallets following reports Alameda transferred tokens
Sam Bankman-Fried denied moving funds out of wallets associated with Alameda Research. "None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore." Cointelegraph said wallets associated with Alameda transferred funds just days after he was released on a...
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
aiexpress.io
Liberation Labs Closes $20M Seed Financing
Liberation Labs, a New York-based developer of a precision fermentation platform for the manufacturing of other proteins at scale, raised $20M in Seed Financing. The spherical was led by Agronomics and Siddhi Capital with participation from CPT Capital, Thia Ventures, 8090 Industries, and Echo. The corporate intend to make use...
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Anon Wallets After Ripple Shifted Billion XRP
Inside the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Solana, the blockchain he championed whose token is down 96% from its highs
Sam Bankman-Fried was a big supporter of Solana, the layer-1 blockchain that bills itself as a faster alternative to Ethereum's network. He backed projects on its ecosystem, and his firms amassed huge sums of the blockchain's native token, also called Solana (SOL). The altcoin has crashed 96% from its record...
u.today
NFTs and Metaverses in 2023: Comprehensive Guide
u.today
Cardano 2022 Recap: Here Are Blockchain’s Most Outstanding Achievements
The year 2022 was kaleidoscopically eventful for the Cardano ecosystem, with the Vasil update, the launch of EVM-compatible Milkomeda C1 and many more significant achievements. U.Today has summed up the top five things Cardano accomplished throughout the outgoing year. Cardano’s Happy Vasil Day. No words can describe how much...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge
The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.
thecoinrise.com
Stellar Lumens Floats New Platform to Pioneer Timely Aid Delivery
Decentralized protocol Stellar Lumens has designed a new blockchain solution dubbed Stellar Aid Assist. According to the protocol, the new solution is a “first-of-its-kind blockchain solution to deliver instant and transparent digital aid at scale.”. The platform aims to ensure easy deployment of financial aid especially to those who...
u.today
XRP Readies for 2023 Move as Buying Power Resurfaces in Market
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Price Is So Low
Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that the sluggish performance of XRP and other major cryptocurrencies is a result of uncertainty as to whether or not crypto will actually be the next big thing. Using Google in 2000 as an example, Schwartz compares how people may have been skeptical then about...
