BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the blizzard on Christmas weekend, Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard someone crying and asking for help. Her boyfriend went outside for help and came across a man named Joey, a 64-year-old mentally disabled man. He carried him out of the snowbank and into their home. Joey was so frozen that his socks […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO