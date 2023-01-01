ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WHEC TV-10

Five children die in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: None Listed. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. CRIM MIS 4:DISABLE EQUIP TO PRVNT REQUEST FOR EMRGNCY ASSIST. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Fagan, Derek. Booking Date/Time: 12/29/2022 16:56:37. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount: None Listed.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local woman, sister of saved man reunite after storm heroism

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the blizzard on Christmas weekend, Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard someone crying and asking for help. Her boyfriend went outside for help and came across a man named Joey, a 64-year-old mentally disabled man. He carried him out of the snowbank and into their home. Joey was so frozen that his socks […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Swampy New Year’s Day Crash Leads To DWI Charges In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 26-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday Jamestown Police Officers were dispatched to Jones and Gifford Avenue for a vehicle off the roadway in the swampy waters along the throughfare.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Brown: NYU to study Buffalo storm response

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Robert J. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will study last month’s historic blizzard and the City of Buffalo’s response to it, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday. Brown said that the school will deliver an after-action report, which he says will review the actions throughout the region. Brown also […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 people die after wrong-way crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A Buffalo Police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca

A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
SALAMANCA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Investigating

Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 7:33 pm. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, EMS crews from Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail facility for an unresponsive incarcerated individual who tried to take their own life. Corrections officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the person. They were transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then later taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
