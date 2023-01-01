Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Overnight shootings on Ladner Ave, in Buffalo
Two men were shot during a large house party on Ladner Avenue in Buffalo. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.
Five children die in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
Arrest in New Year's Day homicide in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls Police make an arrest in the stabbing death of a man New Year’s Eve morning. The suspect’s name has not been released until Tuesday’s arraignment.
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after midnight New Year’s Day on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway.
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The hate crime suspect is back in Buffalo to face the courts
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Niagara Falls police announce arrest in fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue
Officers were called to the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: None Listed. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. CRIM MIS 4:DISABLE EQUIP TO PRVNT REQUEST FOR EMRGNCY ASSIST. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Fagan, Derek. Booking Date/Time: 12/29/2022 16:56:37. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount: None Listed.
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
Local woman, sister of saved man reunite after storm heroism
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the blizzard on Christmas weekend, Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard someone crying and asking for help. Her boyfriend went outside for help and came across a man named Joey, a 64-year-old mentally disabled man. He carried him out of the snowbank and into their home. Joey was so frozen that his socks […]
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in September
A Buffalo man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection to a fatal shooting in September.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Swampy New Year’s Day Crash Leads To DWI Charges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 26-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday Jamestown Police Officers were dispatched to Jones and Gifford Avenue for a vehicle off the roadway in the swampy waters along the throughfare.
Brown: NYU to study Buffalo storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Robert J. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will study last month’s historic blizzard and the City of Buffalo’s response to it, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday. Brown said that the school will deliver an after-action report, which he says will review the actions throughout the region. Brown also […]
2 people die after wrong-way crash on Route 33
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A Buffalo Police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Investigating
Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 7:33 pm. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, EMS crews from Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail facility for an unresponsive incarcerated individual who tried to take their own life. Corrections officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the person. They were transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then later taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
