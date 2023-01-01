Read full article on original website
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos
Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
Within hours, Peru's president went from dissolving Congress to being ousted and arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress, but lawmakers voted to remove him from office instead, and he is now under arrest.
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Former President Taken into Custody By Country
Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Putin: Russia may have to make Ukraine deal one day, but partners cheated in the past
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted
In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
