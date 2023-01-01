ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 5

Related
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Human Composting Of Dead People Is Now Legal In New York State

New York State residents can now choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost. The bill which passed both the state senate and assembly was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul signs it on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The bill, S.5535/A.382, allows humans to be composted upon death, rather than having a traditional burial or being cremated. If it seems like something out of a science fiction movie, it's not as bad as it sounds. The bill's summary says it provides for,
COLORADO STATE
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide

The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Gothamist

NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill

Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy