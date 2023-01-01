Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
New laws go into effect across New York state
New York state is ringing in the new year with some new laws that are now in effect.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
Human Composting Of Dead People Is Now Legal In New York State
New York State residents can now choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost. The bill which passed both the state senate and assembly was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul signs it on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The bill, S.5535/A.382, allows humans to be composted upon death, rather than having a traditional burial or being cremated. If it seems like something out of a science fiction movie, it's not as bad as it sounds. The bill's summary says it provides for,
NY passes Digital Fair Repair Act, becoming 1st state to have such law
Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair Repair Act requires original equipment...
Historic swearing in on New Year’s Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York by the waterPhoto byPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “This day belongs to the girls, the young women who will grow up knowing that from this day forward there are no real barriers they can’t overcome,” Kathy Hochul stated after being sworn in by New York State NAACP president Hazel Dukes.
Your Stories: When does the new law for unwanted telemarketing calls take effect?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some it happens daily or even multiple times a day – a call from an unknown number, you pick it up and it’s a telemarketer. Most people hang up right away. On December 6, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation giving customers...
Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023
Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide
The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Approves Pay Raise For New York Lawmakers
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York handed state legislators a $32,000 pay hike just 45 minutes before the year 2023 began. NY Governor Kathy Hochul.Photo byNew York National Guard From Flickr.
New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act
The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.
Get ready, N.J. These new state laws go into effect in 2023.
The new year in New Jersey will see a swath of new laws — including higher auto insurance, more gun restrictions, longer work hours for teens, and an overhaul of unemployment claims. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them all over the past year, but his signature doesn’t mean all of...
New Yorkers can now get paid family leave to care for siblings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in New York, people can get paid family leave to care for their brother or sister. For some reason, siblings weren’t considered family in New York, but today that’s one of the laws that changed. Last year, Jean Wells in...
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
