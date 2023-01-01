Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
J Lo, Khloe, Kylie, Bad Bunny Celebrating the New Year
Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year in traditional fashion, sippin' the bubbly as the clock struck 12, and she was not alone. Tons of celebs put on their Saturday/Sunday finest and mugged for the cam. Khloe Kardashian rocked 2023 shades, in case anyone forgot what year we were entering.
Score Spanx styles stars like Oprah love for less: Deals on leggings, more
From Kylie Jenner’s minimalist bralette to Oprah Winfrey’s “favorite” lounge set, plenty of star’s go-to styles this year were thanks to Spanx. And with the new year almost here, the brand’s sale section is currently filled with tons of bestselling styles, including 30% off the Perfect Pant Winfrey touted as “ultra-flattering” on her 2019 “Favorite Things” list. Score savings on select styles from the same collection, including the Perfect Pant Ankle 4-Pocket ($90, originally $128), the Perfect Ankle Leggings ($69, originally $98), the Perfect Pant Ankle Piped Skinny ($90, originally $128) and — for some New Year’s Eve-worthy sparkle — the Perfect...
Kendall Jenner Took The 'No-Pants' Trend To A New Level By Stepping Out In Nothing But Tights
Celebs have been leaving their pants behind and rocking the no pants trend. Some, like Kourtney Kardashian, did it casually while out and about with Travis Barker—while others, like Camila Cabello, just wore a crystal-embellished white t-shirt dress on The Voice. But Kendall Jenner just took the no pants...
We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore
Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram
Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
Gisele Bundchen Sparkles In Gold Cutout Dress For 1st Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
While attending a red carpet event in Brazil, Gisele Bundchen looked stunning in a sparkly gold gown, marking her first official appearance since divorcing Tom Brady.
Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Dior Dress Goes Viral at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Height-Boosting Platforms
Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish. When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform...
Finally: A Brand That Makes Perfect Bras and Tops for People With DD+ Chests—And It’s Celeb-Approved
From bras not fitting right, to being body shamed, to navigating the "investment banking uniform" of button downs, entrepreneur and founder of intimates brand PerfectDD Alice Kim struggled to find form-fitting and supportive bras and clothes that would fit her DD+ chest. "Buttons were constantly popping open and shirts pulling across my chest, making me feel incredibly insecure," she said. In 2020, after dealing with one too many uncomfortable instances in public and the corporate world, Kim founded her own clothing company (PerfectDD) to meet the needs of women with bigger chests.
Halle Berry Slips Her Feet & ‘Missing’ Pinky Toe Into Ice Pick Heels for Christmas Gift
Halle Berry was surprised with a memorable holiday gift this year. The “Catwoman” alum posted to her Instagram, showing off one of her presents found under the Christmas tree — a glamorous new pair of sandals by Tom Ford. Berry’s Mirror Padlock Naked sandals are from Ford’s fall 2022 collection. The style feature a chainlink embellished ankle strap with buckle closure. The metallic shoes, which retail at $1,750, also include a detachable key and padlock charms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) Crafted in Italy, the sandals are anchored by a sculptural 4-inch metal spike heel....
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert
Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
These Crossover Flare Leggings Flatter Every Figure With High-Waisted Tummy Control
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Blast from the past! Whenever throwback trends come back in style, there are always some looks we’d prefer to leave behind. Low-rise jeans can stay in the early aughts, thank you very much! We also have no interest […]
TMZ.com
Kato Kaelin Caught Grabbing Oranges from Homeowner's Tree
Kato Kaelin is once again making himself at home on someone else's property in bizarre fashion -- and no, we're not done making O.J. Simpson jokes for this kooky story. The actor/media personality was caught snagging some fresh fruit last week from a random person's home in a Burbank, CA neighborhood ... where he and his wife, Nan Xue Kaelin, were strolling along.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Says Brothel Owner Tried to Murder Him with Drugs
Lamar Odom is adamant he didn't use illicit drugs the night he overdosed at a Nevada brothel ... claiming the owner wanted him dead and plied him with drugs ... he says just that on a Fox primetime special Monday at 9 PM where he also talks about doing Khloe Kardashian dirty.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
