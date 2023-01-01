Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Are you ready for 60-degree temperatures? Here’s what to know about the midweek warmup.
The warmest day of the week is going to be Wednesday ahead of the front when many areas could make a run at 60 degrees. A new work week is underway and although many of you are likely off today you might be already thinking about weather and commute impacts later this week. We do have an evolving pattern underway and in spite of the incredibly mild conditions the past several days there’s wintry weather in the forecast.
Despite near record warmth, rain, cold and ice will return later this week
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Happy First Monday of 2023! We are picking up 2023 right where we left off in 2022, warm and wet.First things first - a quick check back at the entire year of 2022 in Boston shows that the city finished in the top ten in both driest year and warmest year on record. Looking ahead to January, which, on average, is our coldest month of the year, it's hard to believe last January we had more than 3 feet of snow in Boston!As of now, we do not see any major...
whdh.com
Unseasonably warm for 2023 polar plunge in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents are used to braving frigid conditions for their annual polar plunge on New Year’s Day. But this year’s event for the L Street Brownies was among the warmest they’ve ever had. With temps in the 50s, participants took the plunge into the...
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
whdh.com
Traffic light pole falls down, causes traffic delays on Mass Ave in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic light pole fell down at the intersection of Mass Ave and Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday, causing traffic delays. State police say the pole was not hit by a car and they’re not sure why it fell. An electrical contractor was called...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston home prices fall for first time since 2015
Boston home prices fell for the first time since 2015 as buyers are taking their time deciding on a home purchase, causing homes to linger on the market longer, according to a new Redfin report. That lingering is increasing inventory, something buyers are finding very beneficial right now. During the...
whdh.com
Four tractor-trailers filled with carboard catch on fire in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Four tractor-trailers filled with cardboard caught on fire in Attleboro Monday night, said Chief Scott Lachance. Firefighters responded to the fire at an industrial property at 527 Pleasant St. around 7 p.m. It took about two hours to get the fire under control and crews stayed on scene until 1 a.m.
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Dominant in New England
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 24, 54 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 55 positive tests, with 10.58% of 520 tests returning positive.
WCVB
Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
whdh.com
Travel Trouble: Work, closures planned for several MBTA lines
The MBTA has announced a new round of service changes, including weekend closures to accommodate construction projects along the Green, Orange and Red lines. Due to ongoing demolition work at the Government Center parking garage, officials said Orange and Green Line trains will bypass Haymarket station during the weekends of Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 21-22.
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
Boston Globe
A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up
The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
