ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How New Year’s is Celebrated Around the World

By Donna Vissman
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZgLS_0k07tkQf00

In the United States, we celebrate ringing in the New Year with a ball drop or in Nashville, a note drop, as we countdown to midnight. There’s often a toast of champagne or cocktail to accompany the countdown but are you curious how other countries celebrate?

Taste of Home shared traditions shared around the world from eating grapes to putting a potato under your bed.

Japan – It’s a tradition to eat soba noodles. Toshikoshi soba, which translates to a “year-crossing” the long noodles means crossing from one year to the next.

Spain – Just twelve seconds before the new year, you must eat twelve grapes. Each one signifying a month from the previous year. It might bring you bad luck if you can’t eat the grapes before midnight.

France – Just like the US, the French drink champagne to ring in the new year but they also have a big meal called as le réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre comprised of oysters, lobsters, and escargot.

Italy – Known for pasta, on New Year’s Eve, they instead eat lentils with pork. It’s thought to bring good luck for the year.

Columbia – There’s the tradition of placing three potatoes under your bed- one peeled, one partially peeled and one unpeeled. Just before midnight, you blindly select one of the potatoes – peeled means good fortune, unpeeled means financial woes, and half peeled means half fortune, half financial woes for the year.

Australia – There are fireworks displays throughout the country. The most notable one is at the Sydney Harbour Bridge where people will gather hours ahead of time to watch the display.

The Phillipines – They eat twelve servings of fruit of various varieties from grapes to oranges.

Denmark – After dinner, it’s a tradition to eat a tower of marzipan doughnuts.

Canada – Ice fishing is on the agenda for the new year. Celebrations on the frozen water ways last all night.

Irish – They will bang bread on the walls to usher out bad luck and invite good luck for the new year.

Brazil – Seven is a lucky number, so they will eat seven pomegranate seeds, and seven grapes. Some will jump seven waves in the ocean and make seven wishes for good luck.

Greece – They eat sweet bread at midnight, a coin is baked into the bread and the person who receives the slice containing the coin will have good luck all year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Huge Lost Civilization in Guatemala

Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a vast ancient Maya civilization that flourished more than 2,000 years ago in northern Guatemala, reports a new study. This long-lost urban web encompassed nearly 1,000 settlements across 650 square miles, linked by an immense causeway system, which was mapped out with airborne laser instruments, known as LiDAR.
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago

Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
Cristoval Victorial

The history behind The Rose City, a breath taking endangered travelers hub spot

Located about 150 miles south of Jerusalem and Amman, the capital of Jordan, between the Red Sea and the Dead Sea lies the magnificent "Rose City". Although the city's name is Petra of Jordan, which translates to "rock" in the Greek language. It also goes by the name "Rose City". The Arab natives (The Nabateans) of this region named it this, due to the color shade of the rock that was carved to construct its beautiful buildings.
ARTnews

A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Deserts on Earth

Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island

RAPA NUI, Chile — (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Iceland: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Iceland, popularly known as the volcanic island, is a country located on an island halfway between North America and Europe. Unlike other countries, Iceland doesn’t share borders with any country. However, its closest neighbors are Norway, Greenland, and the United Kingdom. Due to its strategic location, south of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Dip Rai

‎The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya

The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
The Week

Peru's mysterious Nazca Lines

They've been around for thousands of years, but little is definitively known about Peru's mysterious Nazca Lines, in which scientists recently discovered more than 100 new designs. Here's what researchers understand so far: What are the Nazca Lines? The Nazca Lines are enormous geoglyphs located in the Peruvian desert southeast of Lima. Massive, white strips that depict pictures and geometric designs, the lines were long ago carved into the ground of the Rio Grande de Nasca river basin, one of the driest places on the planet. The lack of rainfall and wind in the area has helped the glyphs maintain their shape over...
Virginian Review

More Than 300 Pre-Columbian Stone Spheres Remain A  Conundrum In Costa Rica

During the 1940s in Costa Rica, workers for the United Food Company were clearing the jungle to establish a banana plantation when they discovered hundreds of circular stone spheres weighing up to 16 tons. Located near the Pacific Ocean in western Costa Rica, many of the stone spheres were only a few inches in diameter while others were as round as seven feet in diameter. For an unknown number of centuries, the mysterious stones, some that are perfectly round and surprisingly smooth, have remained in the Diquis Valley while some have been moved to various locations. The smooth and symmetrical stones are believed...
craftymotherfather.com

100+ Ethiopian girl names

Are you struggling to come up with a name for your baby girl? Here are some Ethiopian girl names to get you started. The name we choose for our child is the first gift we give them, and names can symbolize our passions, our family’s history, or the traits we want our child to have.
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
611
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy