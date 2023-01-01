Read full article on original website
Related
What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'
During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
The Vatican City has begun its preparations for the funeral of the late Pope Benedict XVI.He died aged 95 on the morning of Saturday, 31 December, the Vatican confirmed.Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor on Thursday.The pontiff visited the nativity scene at St Peter’s Square on Saturday, after Benedict XVI’s death was announced.From Monday, 2 January, Benedict XVI will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday for three days.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirmsAdam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riotLula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican must plan a funeral for a retired pope, which "has no precedent in Italy," one expert says.
Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict "very sick," asks for prayers for him
Vatican City — Pope Francis said Wednesday that his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is "very sick" and he is praying for him and would like the faithful to as well. Benedict is 95. His health has been steadily deteriorating."I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," Francis said at the end of his general audience, speaking in Italian.He called on people to "remember him, because he is very sick, asking the Lord to console and support him."Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CBS News Wednesday, "In the last few hours, there...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
Pope Benedict XVI Dead At 95, Vatican Confirms
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31. "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held...
Benedict's admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him
VATICAN CITY (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff’s body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years of retirement from the papacy and after increasingly frail health. His body lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands of faithful and curious came for the viewing. On Monday, the first day the general public could view the body, around 65,000 people paid their respects — about double what Italian security had predicted. A third day of viewing is set for Wednesday. On Thursday, Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Square for his predecessor, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.
Death of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican
VATICAN CITY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict.
More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican￼
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, The post More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican￼ appeared first on KION546.
Tens of thousands of mourners pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state
Tens of thousands of people have visited St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the former Pope Benedict XVI. His body is lying in state, without any papal garments or effects, ahead of his funeral this week.The former Pope, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church, died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013 when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the position.Security was tight, with visitors going through several checkpoints before entering the...
kalkinemedia.com
Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn’t share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn’t have capital punishment. His words drew criticism from the opposition. Morawiecki, a practicing Catholic, made the comments late Monday during a public question-and-answer session with Facebook users. Asked by an apparent critic if the death penalty could stop his government from doing more harm to society, Morawiecki said it was a sharp question, but went on to answer it.
SFGate
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
JERUSALEM (AP) — The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”. Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines...
Comments / 0