BBC
Cost of living crisis: Food bank set up for Tunbridge Wells charity workers
Staff at a charity which supports people with autism and learning difficulties are being forced to use an in-house food bank. Aspens, based near Tunbridge Wells, set up the food and hygiene bank for struggling employees amid the cost of living crisis. The charity's chief executive said things have "never...
BBC
Gloucestershire Mentoring Programme helping girls and young women
A mentoring programme aimed at empowering vulnerable girls and young women considered at risk of being drawn into crime has reached 162 people since being set up in March. The people running the Gloucestershire Mentoring Programme, which is free for 11-25 year-olds, aim to help 300 people over two years.
BBC
Christie fire: Manchester cancer research centre has £1m funding gap
A new cancer research centre being constructed to replace a hospital building badly damaged by fire will "make a difference" to patient's outcomes, scientists have said. The blaze broke out at The Christie Hospital in Manchester five years ago. A £20m fundraising appeal was launched to be put towards the...
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
BBC
One million energy vouchers unclaimed in cold snap
More than one million households with pre-payment meters did not redeem their monthly energy support vouchers during the cold weather snap in December. Firms where prepayment customers can cash vouchers said postal strikes may have delayed some voucher deliveries. The Energy Support Scheme provides £400 to all households in Britain...
AOL Corp
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
BBC
Welsh Water: Supply failings after homes left without water over Christmas
Welsh Water has admitted to failings over its supply after people were left without water during the Christmas period. Several villages in Monmouthshire were still without water on Boxing Day after almost 72 hours. It comes after thousands of homes in west Wales were without water for several days before...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Norfolk lifeboatman gets British Empire Medal
A retired lifeboat helmsman who now volunteers as boathouse manager has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to maritime safety. Ted Luckin, 93, joined Cromer Lifeboat in 1960 as a mechanic and tractor driver and took charge of the Norfolk town's new inshore lifeboat in 1964. It is...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Climate change: Wind farms must benefit locals, campaigners say
A major wind farm plan touted as a key part of Wales' transition to green energy must deliver local benefits, campaigners have said. Bute Energy wants to build about 14 turbines on hills above Senghenydd and Llanbradach in Caerphilly and Cilfynydd and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf. It could power...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
BBC
New Year Honours for Hull 4 Heroes founder and lifeboat boss
A lifeboat manager and an armed forces charity founder have been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Sue Hickson-Marsay, from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, has been appointed MBE for services to the community. Paul Matson, who founded Hull 4 Heroes, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services...
BBC
Staffordshire hospitals declare critical incident amid pressures
A critical incident has been declared by an NHS trust running Staffordshire hospitals amid "extremely high demand" for all services. It said Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital had been under severe pressure at Christmas and this was likely to continue into the New Year bank holiday period.
‘On the brink’: ambulance services in England face £14m rise in fuel bills
Ambulance services across England face paying millions more in ballooning fuel costs this year, amid warnings that the NHS will face renewed pressures on pay, energy and construction costs in 2023. Figures seen by the Observer reveal that each ambulance service in England expects to spend more than £1m on...
BBC
Gloucestershire hospitals under intense pressure, say health bosses
People are being urged to only visit Gloucestershire A&E departments in a life-threatening emergency. The county's emergency services are under intense pressure, with patients at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital experiencing waits of up to 10 hours. Chief executive of the Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, Paul Roberts, encouraged people to...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis threatens community sports club as bills continue to soar
A sports club that has become the "beating heart of a community" says it faces an uncertain future as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. Abraham Moss Warriors has hosted sport and activities for families in north Manchester since its formation in 2000. The club said its bills had risen...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Coventry photographer's archive saved from a skip catalogued by volunteers
Images saved from a skip, showing the restoration of a city devastated by the blitz, have been identified and catalogued thanks to the work of volunteers. Thousands of photographs taken by Coventry photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s up to the 1960s have been digitized and released online by Coventry University.
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
