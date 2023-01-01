Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Dems the breaks: Why Democrats in all but name are refusing to run under the party banner
The current Senate has 50 Republicans, 47 Democrats, and three independents, but the caucuses are evenly split 50-50 between the GOP and Democrats.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
Arizona Democratic Party official says voters feel that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has 'totally turned her back on the people who got her into office'
The vice-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "turned her back" on voters when she decided to leave the Democratic Party.
Trump won't be able to terminate the US Constitution but a Republican-led effort to rewrite it continues
Both sides of the long-running debate over a potential Article V Constitutional convention are ready to square off again in 2023.
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results
Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!” Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race. Earlier this...
The seven most shocking results from the 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON — The 2022 midterm elections were full of surprises. Republicans began the year favored to notch big victories, yet they fell short and barely captured control of the House. Democrats defied long odds as the party in power to expand their Senate majority and pick up two governor’s seats.
How Tuesday’s speaker of the House election will work — and how long it could last
WASHINGTON — The first order of business when the 118th Congress convenes Tuesday is to elect the new speaker of the House. In the past, the vote has been a party-line formality — but not this year. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has the declared support of most of his conference, but that number doesn’t add up to the absolute majority of 218 he’s likely to need. Here, The Post gives a comprehensive guide to what to expect on Tuesday afternoon: When does the vote begin? Each new Congress assembles every two years at noon January 3 to begin the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden builds a judicial legacy with diversified federal courts
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are transforming the federal courts at a blistering pace and creating an unrivaled legacy of diversity that will redefine the federal bench for a generation. Of the 97 judges confirmed by the Senate in the last two years,...
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID, upholds new electoral maps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be no voter ID law in North Carolina – at least for the moment if Senate Leader Phil Berger has anything to say about it. And the new electoral districts, designed by court-appointed special masters last spring to replace the General Assembly’s gerrymandered districts, will remain in place. The […]
Arizona judge rejects Republican Kari Lake's challenge to gubernatorial election
Republican Kari Lake has lost her legal challenge to the November gubernatorial election where Democrat Katie Hobbs was declared the winner but says she will appeal.
MSNBC
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy prepares for fateful vote on bid for speaker
Reporters caught up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill, and the California Republican did his best to appear optimistic about the upcoming vote on his bid for speaker. Asked if he’d secured the support he’ll need from his own members, the GOP leader replied, “I think we will have a good day tomorrow.”
The 117th Congress ends this week. How well did NC’s delegation represent the state?
NC had 10 Republicans and five Democrats in Congress this term. Take a look at their voting records, absences and bill sponsorship.
