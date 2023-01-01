WASHINGTON — The first order of business when the 118th Congress convenes Tuesday is to elect the new speaker of the House. In the past, the vote has been a party-line formality — but not this year. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has the declared support of most of his conference, but that number doesn’t add up to the absolute majority of 218 he’s likely to need. Here, The Post gives a comprehensive guide to what to expect on Tuesday afternoon: When does the vote begin? Each new Congress assembles every two years at noon January 3 to begin the...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO