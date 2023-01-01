ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
RadarOnline

Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results

Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!” Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race. Earlier this...
New York Post

How Tuesday’s speaker of the House election will work — and how long it could last

WASHINGTON — The first order of business when the 118th Congress convenes Tuesday is to elect the new speaker of the House. In the past, the vote has been a party-line formality — but not this year. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has the declared support of most of his conference, but that number doesn’t add up to the absolute majority of 218 he’s likely to need. Here, The Post gives a comprehensive guide to what to expect on Tuesday afternoon: When does the vote begin? Each new Congress assembles every two years at noon January 3 to begin the...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden builds a judicial legacy with diversified federal courts

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are transforming the federal courts at a blistering pace and creating an unrivaled legacy of diversity that will redefine the federal bench for a generation. Of the 97 judges confirmed by the Senate in the last two years,...
MSNBC

GOP’s Kevin McCarthy prepares for fateful vote on bid for speaker

Reporters caught up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill, and the California Republican did his best to appear optimistic about the upcoming vote on his bid for speaker. Asked if he’d secured the support he’ll need from his own members, the GOP leader replied, “I think we will have a good day tomorrow.”
