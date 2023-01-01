Read full article on original website
School board approves tax levy
The Williamsville School Board approved the annual tax levy last Wednesday as part of a quick evening. Superintendent Tip Reedy conducted a brief levy hearing before the regular meeting, where he discussed the historical trends of the levy, tax rates, tax caps and the various ‘buckets’ where the district money goes.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
After $8,617 bill, RG&E customer wants answers: ‘Like sharks for money’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the 2,300-square-foot home she was about to move into in August, mental health therapy aide Dee Chambers later got a bill for $2,000 dollars from RG&E for the month of August. “And I was like how can the bill be this high when nobody lives there?” said Chambers highlighting that for […]
Aldermen To Vote On Salvation Army Contract To Operate Shelter
Springfield aldermen will vote this week to extend the city’s contract with the Salvation Army to operate a “safety net” shelter for the homeless through December 31, 2023. The city would pay $403,000 for those services. The Salvation Army says for the 12-month period ending in November...
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
Joanne R. Lake
Joanne Ruth Lake, 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born April 10, 1938 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the daughter of Vernon Zimmerman and Ruth Beisser. She married Dr. Thomas Lake in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2021. Joanne was...
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers
The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
Shelby County State's Attorney and Assistant State's Attorney both resigning
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation. Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1. Her resignation takes effect January 31. "As State's Attorney I have...
William L. Pennell, III
William L. “Bill” Pennell, III, 86, of Chatham, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He was born May 31, 1936 in Springfield, the son of William L. Pennell, II and Lillian (Butler) Pennell. He married Carol Ann Lofy in 1958. Bill joined...
Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
HSHS St. John’s Welcomes First Baby Of 2023
HSHS St. John’s Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd arrived just after 1:30am on New Year’s Day. He entered the world at six pounds, three ounces, and 19 inches long. Oliver is the son of Kaleb Cloyd and Madison Miller of Litchfield....
John R. Summers
John R. Summers, 94, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1928 in Lynnville, the son of John F. Summers and Ruth A. Patterson. He married Darlene E. Nunes in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 2018. John worked...
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Charles R. Lowe, Jr.
Charles R. Lowe, Jr. 80, of Springfield, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital. He was born April 28, 1942 in Springfield, the son of Charles R. and Martha (Oberreiter) Lowe, Sr. He married Barbara S. Ruble in 1990. Charles was a United States Navy Veteran. He...
