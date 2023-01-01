ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One killed, three others injured in NW Oklahoma City shooting

By Savion Harvey/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yb39c_0k07sr7300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A shooting in the 400 block of NW 10th St in downtown Oklahoma City left one killed and three others injured early New Year’s morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 AM in the shared parking lot behind Fassler Hall.

One male was confirmed dead on the scene. The three other victims were transported to the local hospital in unknown conditions.

Investigators say they are looking for a potential suspect and what lead up to the shooting.

KFOR will continue to update throughout the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 8

Mista Mr
1d ago

Used to be a time when I looked forward to bringing in the New Year outside.. Now I try and get everything I need done before 8pm and lock myself in the house. I’d rather read about the nonsense then having someone read about me.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

One person dead in New Year’s Day shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after ringing in the new year. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot just south of Interstate 40, near downtown OKC. Multiple police units responded to the call.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City

A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy