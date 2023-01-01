ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Jacksonville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The North Greene High School basketball team will have a game with Routt Catholic High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
southcountypublications.net

June Dallas Peden-Stade

June Dallas Peden-Stade, 3, of Auburn passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home with her parents. She was born August 20, 2019 in Springfield, the daughter of Ali Peden and Adam Stade. She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Janet Nolan; great-grandpas, Hallie Fulk and Ed Stade and her dog, Biff.
AUBURN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Kelly E. Peters

Kelly Elisabeth Peters, 16, of New Berlin, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born March 17, 2006 in Springfield, the daughter of Don and Heather Kirby Peters. Survivors include her parents, Don and Heather; siblings, Kirby, Jacob and Karly Peters and...
NEW BERLIN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Joanne R. Lake

Joanne Ruth Lake, 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born April 10, 1938 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the daughter of Vernon Zimmerman and Ruth Beisser. She married Dr. Thomas Lake in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2021. Joanne was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southcountypublications.net

Kenneth P. Stephens

Kenneth P. Stephens, 79, of Berlin, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his mother’s home. He was born April 3, 1943 in Riddle Hill, the son of Elmer and Lucy (Koke) Stephens. He married Martha Robertson in 1965 and she preceded him in death in 2020. Kenneth had worked...
BERLIN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Harry Stirmell, Jr.

Harry E. Stirmell, Jr., 80, of Springfield, died December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born March 31, 1942 in Oak Park, the son of Harry and Mary (Guzzardi) Stirmell, Sr. He married Mary Anne Long in 1988. Harry retired from the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southcountypublications.net

Charles R. Lowe, Jr.

Charles R. Lowe, Jr. 80, of Springfield, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital. He was born April 28, 1942 in Springfield, the son of Charles R. and Martha (Oberreiter) Lowe, Sr. He married Barbara S. Ruble in 1990. Charles was a United States Navy Veteran. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southcountypublications.net

John R. Summers

John R. Summers, 94, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1928 in Lynnville, the son of John F. Summers and Ruth A. Patterson. He married Darlene E. Nunes in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 2018. John worked...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wdbr.com

Springfield’s New Year’s baby

Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE
wymg.com

UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck

An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Three vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southcountypublications.net

Dorothy Foster

Marilyn Dorothy “Dottie” Foster, 86, of Divernon, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born March 3, 1936 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Dale and Opel Waller Brummett. She married Tom Foster in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in...
DIVERNON, IL
WCIA

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
southcountypublications.net

School board approves tax levy

The Williamsville School Board approved the annual tax levy last Wednesday as part of a quick evening. Superintendent Tip Reedy conducted a brief levy hearing before the regular meeting, where he discussed the historical trends of the levy, tax rates, tax caps and the various ‘buckets’ where the district money goes.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

