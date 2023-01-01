Read full article on original website
Jacksonville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The North Greene High School basketball team will have a game with Routt Catholic High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
June Dallas Peden-Stade
June Dallas Peden-Stade, 3, of Auburn passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home with her parents. She was born August 20, 2019 in Springfield, the daughter of Ali Peden and Adam Stade. She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Janet Nolan; great-grandpas, Hallie Fulk and Ed Stade and her dog, Biff.
Kelly E. Peters
Kelly Elisabeth Peters, 16, of New Berlin, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born March 17, 2006 in Springfield, the daughter of Don and Heather Kirby Peters. Survivors include her parents, Don and Heather; siblings, Kirby, Jacob and Karly Peters and...
Joanne R. Lake
Joanne Ruth Lake, 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born April 10, 1938 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the daughter of Vernon Zimmerman and Ruth Beisser. She married Dr. Thomas Lake in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2021. Joanne was...
Kenneth P. Stephens
Kenneth P. Stephens, 79, of Berlin, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his mother’s home. He was born April 3, 1943 in Riddle Hill, the son of Elmer and Lucy (Koke) Stephens. He married Martha Robertson in 1965 and she preceded him in death in 2020. Kenneth had worked...
Harry Stirmell, Jr.
Harry E. Stirmell, Jr., 80, of Springfield, died December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born March 31, 1942 in Oak Park, the son of Harry and Mary (Guzzardi) Stirmell, Sr. He married Mary Anne Long in 1988. Harry retired from the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation as...
Charles R. Lowe, Jr.
Charles R. Lowe, Jr. 80, of Springfield, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital. He was born April 28, 1942 in Springfield, the son of Charles R. and Martha (Oberreiter) Lowe, Sr. He married Barbara S. Ruble in 1990. Charles was a United States Navy Veteran. He...
John R. Summers
John R. Summers, 94, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1928 in Lynnville, the son of John F. Summers and Ruth A. Patterson. He married Darlene E. Nunes in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 2018. John worked...
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
New law allows college students training to be teachers to sub at school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, K-12 students may see a college student teaching their class when their teachers are absent. A law that went into effect Jan. 1 allows college students studying education who have 90 credit hours of experience to serve as substitute teachers. Proponents of the bill say the law not only […]
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
Dorothy Foster
Marilyn Dorothy “Dottie” Foster, 86, of Divernon, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born March 3, 1936 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Dale and Opel Waller Brummett. She married Tom Foster in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in...
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
School board approves tax levy
The Williamsville School Board approved the annual tax levy last Wednesday as part of a quick evening. Superintendent Tip Reedy conducted a brief levy hearing before the regular meeting, where he discussed the historical trends of the levy, tax rates, tax caps and the various ‘buckets’ where the district money goes.
