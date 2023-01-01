Should you get creative with your resume? Experts decide whether you're more likely to land your dream job

Read full article on original website
Don't include your full address on your resume―here's why
When it comes to reading your resume, recruiters notoriously spend very little time ― an average of 7.4 seconds, to be exact. That's according to a 2018 study by Ladders. That being the case, you'll want to include only the most relevant information to convince them you're the right candidate.
You've Heard Of "Quiet Quitting," But Now Get Ready For "Shift Shock," The Trend That's Ruining Your New Job
Feel lied to about your new job? It's called shift shock, and it's not you.
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
This 26-year-old quit her job to ask strangers how much money they make—now she's scoring 6-figure brand deals
In May, Hannah Williams made a leap a lot of people only dream about: She quit her day job as a data analyst to become a content creator full time. At the time, she'd had a few months of success through her personal TikTok, where she shared experiences about job-hopping and negotiating her salary, which inspired her to launch Salary Transparent Street, a TikTok series asking strangers a question you're not supposed to: How much money do you make?
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off
Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
You Know Your Zodiac Sign — But Do You Know Your Life Path Number?
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. I’m a stereotypical Leo. (For anyone reading this who knows me, cue the “Yeah, we can tell” in 3… 2… 1…) I think it’s the perfect explanation of who I am — a little vain, confident, outgoing, and always loving to be the center of attention. According to numerology, I’m also a life path number 6, which means I’m loving, comforting, and responsible. So basically I’m the best of everything. (There’s that Leo coming out again.)
Workers haven't given up on getting their 'dream job' — but what they're looking for has changed
Early-career workers are extricating their identities from their careers. But many of us feel that our daily work isn't meaningful enough.
How to beat the post-holiday slump at work, according to executives
'Tis the season for the post-holiday blues. Switching back to work mode after a few days of sleeping in, unwrapping gifts and popping champagne can be brutal. But even though the spell of holiday magic might have worn off, you don't have to go back to work in despair. "The...
I’m a Boomer. Young People Don’t Have Much to Learn From Us.
It’s a common idea in many cultures that we should respect our elders. As a result of having lived for many years, goes the cultural trope, they’ve accumulated wisdom and knowledge. Therefore, young people should, depending on one’s culture, either listen to elders attentively or simply defer to and accept their decisions—without an argument.As I approach retirement in a few months, I’ve found myself wondering if this common assumption really makes much sense.What triggered me to ask this question was an episode of the 1960s television classic, The Twilight Zone, called, “The Obsolete Man.” In a seemingly fascist future society...
The 4 best success tips CEOs shared this year—from Tim Cook to Delta’s Ed Bastian
Every year, there's no shortage of valuable nuggets of wisdom shared by inspiring and influential leaders. For all its ups and downs, 2022 was no different. Here are some of the best success tips that top CEOs shared this year. Tim Cook, Apple CEO. For someone tasked with doling out...
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
What's your competitive edge? Leaders should continually ask what goals they want to achieve.
“How Did You Meet?” Why the Answer Predicts Romantic Success
Young people report more satisfying relationships with partners they meet offline compared with those they meet on the Internet. Many couples meet through family and friends, relationships considered to be strong ties. Couples who meet under circumstances with weak ties perceive less support for their relationship. One of the questions...
This Year, I'm Thinking Small
I used to be big on the five-year plan. Not so long ago, if you'd looked at a list of my hopes and dreams, you would have seen very big, easily measured goals: getting a promotion; winning a journalism award. Then, the pandemic happened. What followed was a two-plus-year period...
Harvard expert on the worst thing about New Year’s resolutions—and how to beat it: ‘A profound loss of energy’
Harvard expert Lisa Lahey's research is driven by a truly shocking statistic: When doctors inform heart patients they'll die without changing ingrained habits, only one in seven will successfully change their ways. Even against literal life or death, humans have an innate aversion to change — and Lahey, who wrote...
Organisations must close the gap between employee needs and business priorities to stop the Great Resignation
Recruiting the best talent has always been a key competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes. And while the pandemic has put a spotlight on employee wellbeing, it has also triggered “the Great Resignation’ phenomenon, creating a war for talent in many sectors which are currently experiencing growth. A recent PwC survey found that almost a fifth of UK workers are seriously thinking of leaving their current job in the next 12 months, while research by McKinsey found that 40 percent of workers globally are thinking of leaving their jobs in the next 3 to 6 months.
