Montana State

HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
Popculture

'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger

Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character

Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....

