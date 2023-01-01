Effective: 2023-01-03 00:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty east winds will also pose a challenge for drivers.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO