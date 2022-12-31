Jane Wyatt (Workman) Allen passed away in her home on December 31,2022, with her loving husband, Benny Allen, and family by her side. She was 79 years old. Jane was born on March 19, 1943 to the late Ray Owen Workman and Lou Ellen Workman in the same home on Levy Road in Bourbon County where she took her last breath.

BOURBON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO