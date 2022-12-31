Read full article on original website
bourboncountycitizen.com
Jane Wyatt (Workman) Allen
Jane Wyatt (Workman) Allen passed away in her home on December 31,2022, with her loving husband, Benny Allen, and family by her side. She was 79 years old. Jane was born on March 19, 1943 to the late Ray Owen Workman and Lou Ellen Workman in the same home on Levy Road in Bourbon County where she took her last breath.
Kenneth “Kenny” Clay Dampier
Kenneth “Kenny” Clay Dampier, 79, widower of the late Barbara Joyce McKee Dampier, died Saturday December 31, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY. He was born in Paris, KY to the late Walter Martin and Sue Ella Riggs Dampier. He was retired from International...
