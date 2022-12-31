Read full article on original website
bourboncountycitizen.com
Jane Wyatt (Workman) Allen
Jane Wyatt (Workman) Allen passed away in her home on December 31,2022, with her loving husband, Benny Allen, and family by her side. She was 79 years old. Jane was born on March 19, 1943 to the late Ray Owen Workman and Lou Ellen Workman in the same home on Levy Road in Bourbon County where she took her last breath.
bourboncountycitizen.com
Jack Richard Robinson
Jack Richard Robinson, 70, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home in Paris, KY. A native of Paris, KY, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mildred Reid Robinson. He was a retired employee from Kentucky Utilities having worked for over 25 years. He loved Fantasy Football, watching sports, old movies, and listening to music.
