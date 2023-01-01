Schedule and preview Sunday afternoon session 2022/23 PDC World Darts Championship including Van den Bergh-Clayton and Smith-Bunting

Read full article on original website
Michael van Gerwen produced a ruthless display to thrash Belgium’s Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-0 and set up a PDC world championship final showdown with Michael Smith. The three-times former champion won 18 of 22 legs in an occasionally spiky but ultimately one-sided semi-final and will face Smith in a rerun of the 2019 final, when the Dutchman won 7-3. The winner on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace will also replace Gerwyn Price as the No 1 player in the world rankings.
Former electrician Rob Cross provided more huge sparks on this day in 2018 with a stunning upset against Phil Taylor to become PDC world champion at Alexandra Palace.Cross turned off ‘The Power’ for the final time as he followed up his semi-final win against defending champion Michael van Gerwen to deny the retiring Taylor a 17th world title in a 7-2 victory.Most darts fans had never heard of Cross 12 months previously as he plied his trade as an amateur player while working as an electrician in Hastings.It was his second tilt at a darting career, having previously stopped playing...
Michael van Gerwen has warned Michael Smith that “no one is going to stop me” in his pursuit for a fourth World Championship title.The Dutchman booked a place in Tuesday’s final against Smith after demolishing Dimitri van den Bergh 6-0 in his semi-final at Alexandra Palace.Smith, who saw off Gabriel Clemens 6-2 in his last-four tie, had vowed to take “revenge” for his 2019 defeat to Van Gerwen, but that could be a big ask given his opponent’s current form.THE FINAL 🏆🏴 Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen 🇳🇱Who will be crowned the 2022/23 @CazooUK World Darts Champion?📅 January 3⏰...
