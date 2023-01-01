Schedule and preview Sunday afternoon session 2022/23 PDC World Darts Championship including Van den Bergh-Clayton and Smith-Bunting

Former electrician Rob Cross provided more huge sparks on this day in 2018 with a stunning upset against Phil Taylor to become PDC world champion at Alexandra Palace.Cross turned off ‘The Power’ for the final time as he followed up his semi-final win against defending champion Michael van Gerwen to deny the retiring Taylor a 17th world title in a 7-2 victory.Most darts fans had never heard of Cross 12 months previously as he plied his trade as an amateur player while working as an electrician in Hastings.It was his second tilt at a darting career, having previously stopped playing...

2 DAYS AGO