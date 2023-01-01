Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
For Cheyenne’s ‘Hat Guy’ Nothing Special Is The Best New Year’s Eve Tradition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While some people go all out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, dressing to the nines to dance or sing the night away and welcome a New Year, others plan nothing special at all. In the process, they create their...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Kmoch; MacDonald; Mann; Jernigan
Cecile “Corky” Kmoch: September 6, 1941 – December 25, 2022. Longtime Rawlins resident, Mildred Cecile “Corky” Corkle Kmoch, passed away at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne after a lengthy illness on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones. She had lived in Cheyenne for the past year where she enjoyed numerous outings and playing bingo with her family and new friends.
capcity.news
New Year’s Eve ball drop event to take place in Depot Plaza
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne community members can ring in the New Year this Saturday by watching the ball drop in the Depot Plaza downtown. The show will take place from 11:45 p.m. to midnight and will be visible from many vantage points. Fireworks will be lit off of the Majestic Building downtown and the event is free for attendees.
Ice Fishing Tournament Happening in Curt Gowdy This January
The Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament will be back for its 8th annual ice fishing tournament on the 14th of January! What a way to start the year!. Registrations are now open until the day of. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 AM at each lake's "check-in station". Don't miss out!. Keep...
Douglas Budget
Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
capcity.news
Winter weather to continue today in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After yesterday’s snowfall, winter weather isn’t expected to abate today, the National Weather Service reports. Cheyenne and most of the rest of Laramie County will see light snow and freezing rain in today’s morning hours. In the afternoon, snowfall will once again pick up, continuing into Tuesday morning.
capcity.news
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Calls For Dialogue Over Heated Social Media Divisiveness In Monday Inauguration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During Monday’s inauguration ceremony at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Gov. Mark Gordon laid out his vision for the next four years, expressing a desire for unity and teamwork among all Wyoming residents. “We must work together to begin this...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
wrrnetwork.com
State Officials to be Sworn In on Monday
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. 8:30 AM, January 2, 2023. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. 1908 Central...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
buckrail.com
Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials to be sworn in today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder will all be sworn in this morning, Jan. 2, at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. A prayer service was held this morning...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming, Population Zero Is About To See A Major Expansion (And Maybe A Resident)
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
