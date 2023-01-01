ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
QB Deshaun Watson gives Browns hope for 2023

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has struggled since his return from suspension. But he finally started looking like his old self in the team's 24-10 win in Week 17. Watson hopes his first game in 2023 is a sneak peek for what's to come next season for Cleveland. "Today was a...
