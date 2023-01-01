ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas rings in 2023 with ‘Let’s Go Big’ fireworks spectacular up and down the Strip

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOoLU_0k07q1oI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks launched at midnight from the rooftops of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, dazzling revelers as they celebrated the arrival of 2023.

Fireworks by Grucci handled the heavy lifting for the party, bringing the spectacular show off once again for crowds that jammed the Strip. An estimated 400,000 revelers were expected for this year’s event. The resorts where fireworks are stationed:

  • MGM Grand
  • Aria
  • Planet Hollywood
  • Caesars Palace
  • Treasure Island (TI)
  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
  • Resorts World Las Vegas
  • The STRAT

The eight-minute display captured the attention of the city — and the nation. A soundtrack that played up and down the Strip added to the excitement and had spectators moving to the beat.

This year’s theme was “Let’s Go Big,” with the party going full bore after two years under the shadow of the pandemic.

Fireworks by Grucci has long history of lighting up skies, including holidays in Las Vegas

Concern about winds and rain remained right up to the last hour before the scheduled launch, with a tweet at 10:48 p.m. from Clark County saying, “Weather-permitting, final preps are under way inside the @GrucciFireworks command center overlooking the Las #Vegas Strip for #NewYear2023. Keeping our fingers crossed that winds will cooperate. @ClarkCountyFD staff is at each resort launch site to ensure a safe show.”

Test shots fired off just before midnight went according to plan, and the show was given the go-ahead.

