Arizona State

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans

Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Justin Outten will call Broncos offensive plays Sunday

The Broncos will have a new head coach for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll also have a new offensive play caller. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has tabbed offensive coordinator Justin Outten for the job. The Broncos opened the season with head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the offensive plays and he turned the responsibility over to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November.

