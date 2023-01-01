Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants
Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to...
Report: Jets Sources Say Team Will Retain QB Zach Wilson in 2023
The BYU alum has thrown 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 22 total games as a pro.
Yardbarker
Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to Make Second Career Start in AFC South Matchup
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to get his second career start in an AFC South divisional game. Dobbs will make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs threw for 232...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans
Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
Commanders DT Daron Payne Addresses mad Fans After Jersey Swap With Browns Amari Cooper
Daron Payne addressed the jersey swap with Amari Cooper.
Browns Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin Dealing With Injuries Prior to Season Finale Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns will monitor the status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin this week ahead of the matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NBC Sports
Justin Outten will call Broncos offensive plays Sunday
The Broncos will have a new head coach for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll also have a new offensive play caller. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has tabbed offensive coordinator Justin Outten for the job. The Broncos opened the season with head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the offensive plays and he turned the responsibility over to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November.
