With the NFL season nearly over, the New York Giants playoff path will be slim if they clinch a spot Sunday. If the Giants clinch against the Colts this upcoming Sunday, most likely be in the NFC wild-card spots. The Giants season is one to remember with drama for fans, including close games against the Titans, Jaguars, and Commanders. This season gave Giants fans near-heart attacks, with the second half losing 4 of their last 6, including a tie. Now on the cusp of the playoffs, the Giants will need to win one more game. They will need to win against a broken Colts team. The Giants will need to win Sunday to make the playoffs and could make noise.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO