Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2016 in blowout win vs Colts
The New York Giants are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after a dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, with Daniel Jones leading the way.
Yardbarker
Big Blue Back? The New York Giants Playoff Chance
With the NFL season nearly over, the New York Giants playoff path will be slim if they clinch a spot Sunday. If the Giants clinch against the Colts this upcoming Sunday, most likely be in the NFC wild-card spots. The Giants season is one to remember with drama for fans, including close games against the Titans, Jaguars, and Commanders. This season gave Giants fans near-heart attacks, with the second half losing 4 of their last 6, including a tie. Now on the cusp of the playoffs, the Giants will need to win one more game. They will need to win against a broken Colts team. The Giants will need to win Sunday to make the playoffs and could make noise.
Giants activate DB Xavier McKinney from non-football injury list, waive WR David Sills
McKinney has missed the last seven games due to a hand injury suffered in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week, and the Giants have gone 2-4-1 in his absence.
Giants vs. Colts Week 17 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (8-6-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 17. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the
Yardbarker
Tony Pollard Injury Update: Cowboys RB to Practice
JAN 2 TONY POLLARD BACK Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who missed the win at the Titans with his thigh injury, will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday as the team preps for the regular-season finale at Washington. Pollard, a first-time Pro Bowler, is 12 yards shy...
