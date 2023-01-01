Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
5 burning questions for Rams vs. Chargers in Week 17
Week 17 features a matchup between the Rams and Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Their fight for LA hasn’t been all that competitive considering the Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but it’s the Chargers who are enjoying more success this year. Ahead of Sunday’s...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch
The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry get final injury updates for Week 17 vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots are in a must-win situation against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and they’re getting some good news on the injury front ahead of this clash. Two of the Patriots’ key offensive players, Rhamondre Stevenson and Hunter Henry, are both expected to play despite being questionable, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting the same.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Loss to 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Josh McDaniels said afterward.
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan Gives Update On Elijah Mitchell
In his two NFL seasons, San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has shown plenty of promise, but he has been hit hard by the injury bug, as has the rest of the team. Multiple injuries cost him six games in 2021, but when he was healthy, he set a franchise rookie record with 963 rushing yards, to go along with five touchdowns in 11 games.
NBC Sports
NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's
The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) live game updates thread.
Yardbarker
Rams Set New NFL Record Following Chargers' Loss
The Los Angeles Rams started the new year with a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, continuing a season filled with disappointment. Sunday marked the 11th loss for the Rams, which set the NFL record for most losses by a defending champion. The 1999 Denver Broncos previously held the record with 10 losses, a year after the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.
NBC Sports
Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
Yardbarker
Raiders 7-Round Mock Draft: Massive Trade Shakes Up Roster & Adds NFL Draft Capital
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with a cloudy quarterback situation, but the performance of Jarrett Stidham on Sunday offers optimism for Raider Nation. Benching Derek Carr opened the door for Stidham to start, and the former fourth-round pick made the most of it. What is next for the Raiders? The latest 7-round mock draft features a trade that will shake everything up.
FOX Sports
Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession,...
Yardbarker
49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak
60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a...
CBS Sports
How to watch Raiders vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Francisco 11-4; Las Vegas 6-9 The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. San Francisco has a defense that allows only 15.33 points per game, so Las Vegas' offense will have their work cut out for them.
