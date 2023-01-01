Canada came out with their best showing and left the evening with a 5-1 victory over Team Sweden. They had a dominant performance outshooting Sweden 44-23, yet were marred by an injury and assessed yet another major penalty. Sweden finished third in Group A and will face Finland in their Quarterfinals matchup, and with the win, Canada finishes second, behind Team Czechia, and face Team Slovakia on Jan. 2, 2023. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.

1 DAY AGO