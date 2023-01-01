ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey

Canada's Connor Bedard during a break in play against Slovakia in IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
US beats Germany 11-1 in junior hockey quarterfinals

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals to lead the Americans over Germany 11-1 on Monday in the world junior hockey championship quarterfinals. Red Savage and Cutter Gauthier added two goals apiece...
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors

It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
WJC 2023 Report: Beck Logical Replacement for Injured Dach

Just as in October with the Montreal Canadiens’ main training camp, Owen Beck was one of the final cuts from Team Canada’s selection camp. He had never represented Canada internationally before and was in tough with so many high-quality centers available to Hockey Canada. It was a personal disappointment for the 18-year-old center who was a 2022 second-round selection of the Canadiens. A disappointment he likely felt would have to wait until the next tournament to be remedied.
2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs Sweden

Canada came out with their best showing and left the evening with a 5-1 victory over Team Sweden. They had a dominant performance outshooting Sweden 44-23, yet were marred by an injury and assessed yet another major penalty. Sweden finished third in Group A and will face Finland in their Quarterfinals matchup, and with the win, Canada finishes second, behind Team Czechia, and face Team Slovakia on Jan. 2, 2023. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.

