kalkinemedia.com
World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey
Canada's Connor Bedard during a break in play against Slovakia in IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
FOX Sports
US beats Germany 11-1 in junior hockey quarterfinals
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals to lead the Americans over Germany 11-1 on Monday in the world junior hockey championship quarterfinals. Red Savage and Cutter Gauthier added two goals apiece...
World Juniors: Quarterfinal Matchups Set on New Year's Eve
Connor Bedard chased more records at the world juniors as Canada beat Sweden while USA beat Finland, Switzerland won in a shootout and Czechia got a blowout.
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
World Juniors Quarterfinal: Canada, USA, Czechia and Sweden Move On
While two quarterfinal matchups were blowouts, two others were drama-filled, including Connor Bedard playing the hero in an instant classic against Slovakia.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Report: Beck Logical Replacement for Injured Dach
Just as in October with the Montreal Canadiens’ main training camp, Owen Beck was one of the final cuts from Team Canada’s selection camp. He had never represented Canada internationally before and was in tough with so many high-quality centers available to Hockey Canada. It was a personal disappointment for the 18-year-old center who was a 2022 second-round selection of the Canadiens. A disappointment he likely felt would have to wait until the next tournament to be remedied.
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs Sweden
Canada came out with their best showing and left the evening with a 5-1 victory over Team Sweden. They had a dominant performance outshooting Sweden 44-23, yet were marred by an injury and assessed yet another major penalty. Sweden finished third in Group A and will face Finland in their Quarterfinals matchup, and with the win, Canada finishes second, behind Team Czechia, and face Team Slovakia on Jan. 2, 2023. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
