Nashville, TN

New Year's Eve 'Bash' rings in 2023, celebrates Music City's national appeal

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

An estimated 210,000 attendees in Nashville's Bicentennial Park gathered on an unseasonably warm winter evening to ring in New Year's Eve during the CBS-aired "New Year's Eve: Nashville's Big Bash" event.

Headliner Kelsea Ballerini joined Zac Brown Band, Brooks and Dunn and event openers, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, to spotlight more than 150 years of Music City entertainment excellence. The festivities included the midnight drop of the brightly illuminated musical note over the stage at the park, plus an extensive fireworks display.

Audiences joined in at times during the six-hour program, which included music of the timeless sing-a-long variety.

Brooks and Dunn performed an extended set, including classics "Brand New Man" and "Neon Moon." Most entertaining, though, were the humorous, impromptu interactions between the veteran duo and their seasoned band as they awaited live broadcast cues from CBS directors and producers during their hour-plus set.

Notably, too, The War and Treaty — 2022's Americana Music Award Duo of the Year — joined the Zac Brown Band to deliver a rousing rendition of Aerosmith's half-century-old rock classic, "Sweet Emotion." This, alongside their recent Country Music Association Awards duet with The Brothers Osborne on The Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock' n' Roll (But I Like it)" and 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards appearance with Dierks Bentley for a cover of U2's "Pride (In The Name Of Love)," continues the vocal tandem's history of collaborations to create an extended star-making moment in country music.

"Humans gathering together to celebrate the power of music is exciting," noted Zac Brown Band member Coy Bowles before "Nashville's Big Bash." "A rowdy crowd will see us, excited, playing not just the hits — but giving them everything we have."

Also vital to "Nashville's Big Bash" were co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Elle King. Allen's trademark fashion sense was highlighted with a black leather duster coat and leather pants, an artfully weathered red cowboy hat, red rhinestone-encrusted belt and red leather boots. King continued her emerging tradition of wearing custom-made western suits featuring intricate embroidered designs. In this case, her suit was red and black and matched Allen's ensemble.

The duo facilitated the event, switching between 48 different performances pre-recorded from venues across Nashville, including Lower Broadway haunts like Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge, The Stage, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, and more.

Allen achieved No. 1 success on country radio with the nine-month-old single, "Down Home." As for King, her latest album, "Come Get Your Wife," will be released on Jan. 27, 2023. The latter performed her 2022 No. 1 hit, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" sans duet partner Miranda Lambert. The song seemed to fit the evening's mood perfectly.

Revelers at Bicentennial Park were "throwing caution to the wind," easing into libation-fueled partying, noted Kix Brooks during Brooks and Dunn's extensive set.

Amazon Music and Grand Ole Opry host Kelly Sutton hosted the event before CBS' live feed. Sutton asked for a show of hands among tourists to the city — a nod to the event's host partner, Nashville's Convention and Visitors Corporation — with many hands shooting into the night air in response.

"Based on current trends, we are forecasting visits to Nashville to modestly exceed 2019 levels this year with 14.4 million visitors," noted a recent Tourism Economics study cited on the Visit Music City website. Attendance at the 2022 New Year's Eve event was roughly 5% higher than in 2021.

During the CBS program, artists with more than 150 No. 1 singles performed, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson. It was a key moment in the spotlight as Nashville's — and country music's — mainstream influence is surging.

Couples kissed, and revelers smiled as Kelsea Ballerini's 2020 hit, "Hole in the Bottle," was the first tune of 2023.

"Let's have a therapy session moment," Ballerini said when she finished her performance. Then, alluding to a track on her just-released album, "Subject to Change," she offered a phrase the crowd might consider for their New Year's resolution.

"Let's show up and do our best."

