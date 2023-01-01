ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Break up Democrat, Republican political monopoly

By Submitted
 2 days ago
Americans have become disenfranchised by a system of government that is monopolized by two superpower political parties who are preparing to pass a 4,000 page, $1.7 trillion budget which is reported to include over $70 billion dollars in pork barrel projects.

Donald Trump is and always will be known as an Independent who was elected by a diverse combination of disenfranchised independent Republicans and disenfranchised independent Democrats after entering into an arranged marriage of convenience with one of the United States' monopolized political parties.

This was nothing more than an arranged marriage that put the Trump name on the ballot and created opportunity for Independent Americans from both parties to elect him as our 45th president.

As we prepare for the upcoming election season, Americans need to think about the independence that our 45th president provided and make a decision to go back to the two-party, monopolized, superpower (Democrat/Republican) political party system or fight for our independence and consider Independents and candidates from other political parties.

The problem is that the United States does not have systems in place to modify and diversify the political party playing field to create opportunities for independents. Democrats and Republicans are the first to mandate and enact legislation upon others, but when it comes to the diversification of their monopolized superpower political party system they turn a blind eye.

The diversification of a monopolized superpower is not as difficult as it looks, and one only has to look at professional sports in the United States for the answer. Major league organizations such as the NFL, MLB and the NBA implemented salary caps to diversify and even the playing field.

To introduce and maintain stability in the United States, Americans need to break up the superpower monopolies of the Republican and Democratic parties. Americans need more choices when it comes to political parties if we are going to establish and maintain stability in this country.

One solution to create stability and increase diversity in the United States political party system would be the establishment of additional parties and caps on campaign spending.

Ken Tokarz

Adrian

