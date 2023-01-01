ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Sutter running for mayor; big changes in local dining: Top stories

By Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

A look back at some of the quirkiest stories of 2022. Herald News stories from 2022 introduced readers to presidents and kings, idols and billionaires. We discovered the dark side of internet fame, but shared a laugh about our dreadful past with famous comedians. Here's some of the good, the bad and the weird from this past year.

As we reflected on 2022, we also took a look at some everyday heroes. Everywhere in Fall River, there were examples this past year of people in the community finding ways to lift each other up and help each other out. So we highlighted some people and organizations from around the Fall River area who made a difference in 2022.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter announces campaign to take on incumbent Paul Coogan

We ended the year with some political news for the city.

The city election is still a ways off, but a former mayor has thrown his hat into the ring, challenging incumbent Mayor Paul Coogan: Former Fall River mayor and Bristol County District Attorney Sam Sutter announced his intention to run at a private fundraiser at his Dexter Street home.

Sutter plans on a formal announcement later in January.

What's cooking: New restaurants shake up 2022 Greater Fall River dining scene

As restaurants continue to deal with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 ushered in a more hopeful era for local foodies.

The Greater Fall River dining scene saw many changes in 2022, and new beginnings, with the addition of an array of restaurants and bistros with diverse menus, as well as quick-service options.

Each brings something unique to the table, and, most importantly, something good to eat.

What's cooking:New restaurants shake up 2022 Greater Fall River dining scene

Aviary owners opening pub, events venue in Swansea

Owners of the Aviary Restaurant, Lynn and Jack Tickle, are spreading their wings and expanding their restaurant operation with a pub and event venue.

And they're not going to have to go very far to make it happen.

You'll be tickled to hear what's in store for the 2219 GAR Highway spot that once housed the gift shop Tickle's, a town fixture for 30 years before closing its doors in 2018.

Spreading their wings:Aviary owners opening pub, events venue in Swansea — here's what to expect

Bells of St. Anne's toll once more over Fall River

You've probably heard a once-familiar sound echoing out over the city again recently:

The bells of St. Anne’s are tolling.

And that's not all that's been happening at the shrine: extensive repair and renovation work continues to be done.

A familiar ringing:Bells of St. Anne's toll once more over Fall River

Santa brought something extra special to these new Fall River area homeowners

Single-family home sales in Massachusetts plummeted last month to the lowest November total in eight years while prices climbed to a new high, according to the latest report from The Warren Group.

But that doesn't mean that Santa didn't show up in December: some Greater Fall River residents became new homeowners just in time for the holidays. Check out all the recent top-selling properties.

Real estate:Santa brought something extra special to these new Fall River area homeowners

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Comments / 1

 

