Flash Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Bullitt, Hardin, Larue, Marion, Nelson, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Anderson; Bullitt; Hardin; Larue; Marion; Nelson; Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Anderson County in central Kentucky South Central Bullitt County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Northwestern Larue County in central Kentucky Northwestern Marion County in central Kentucky Nelson County in central Kentucky Northern Washington County in central Kentucky * Until 715 AM EST. * At 411 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elizabethtown, Bardstown, Lebanon Junction, New Haven, Bloomfield, Willisburg, Fairfield, Bellwood, Balltown and Cravens. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Perry FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Allen, Anderson, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allen; Anderson; Barren; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Logan; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
