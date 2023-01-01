Read full article on original website
How to Watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic - Penguins vs. Bruins | Channel, Stream, Preview
On Monday, the National Hockey League heads outside for its annual New Year showcase, as two of the top teams in the league face off when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head to Fenway Park in this year’s Winter Classic. The Winter Classic has been a staple on...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (home) and Feb. 9 (away). The Canucks are 46-54-13-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 28-26-3-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs New York (3-2-0 in their last...
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 1 at New Jersey
NEWARK, NJ. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters this afternoon as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour did not reveal a starting netminder when he met with the media pre-game. Veteran Antti Raanta has a...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Another Classic Fenway Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins won another classic Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday as the best third period team in the NHL pulled off another comeback. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins were flat for,...
NHL
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ CHI - 15:53 of the Second Period
Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 2, 2023
Isaiah George and Matt Maggio finish 2022 off strong. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. ISAIAH GEORGE CARRIES A FOUR-GAME POINT...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers hit the road; Watch parties in Florida
The Florida Panthers enter this week looking to pick up some much-needed points. Sitting at 16-18-4, the Panthers will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday before hitting the road for games against the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars on Friday and Sunday, respectively. With 44 games left to play,...
chatsports.com
Preview: Flyers after dark returns for a match against the Anaheim Ducks
It’s the first Flyers game of 2023 as the team finishes up their trip out west with a match against the Anaheim Ducks, a team that is (somehow) worse than the Flyers despite having one of the most exciting young players in the league. For those of you here for tank watch, a regulation win by the Ducks would help the Flyers bottom out in the standings, but don’t get your hopes up: the Ducks have a whopping three (3) regulation wins this season and are last place in the Pacific Division.
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
DeBrusk gets his 1st 2 outdoor goals for Bruins in Winter Classic victory
BOSTON -- The first time Jake DeBrusk played in an NHL outdoor game, the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, he thought about what he would do if he scored, pictured it in his mind. When he didn't come close to scoring in that game or when he again played outside at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, he gave up on the idea.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators
Columbus hopes to build some momentum on the road after posting a New Year's Eve victory. The Blue Jackets have a chance to start a win streak as they head north of the border to take on Ottawa on Tuesday night. Columbus snapped a seven-game skid New Year's Eve with a victory over Chicago in Nationwide Arena, while Ottawa enters as one of the hottest teams in the NHL.
NHL
WJHA-trained goalies to share the ice for Jets Skills Competition
"No matter how many people are watching, I'm just excited about the thrill of it all." The Winnipeg Jets will have many young fans eager to cheer them on and give them high-fives at the Skills Competition on Jan. 4. But the Jets players won't be the only role models on the ice for the event.
NHL
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
