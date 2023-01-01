It’s the first Flyers game of 2023 as the team finishes up their trip out west with a match against the Anaheim Ducks, a team that is (somehow) worse than the Flyers despite having one of the most exciting young players in the league. For those of you here for tank watch, a regulation win by the Ducks would help the Flyers bottom out in the standings, but don’t get your hopes up: the Ducks have a whopping three (3) regulation wins this season and are last place in the Pacific Division.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO