Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Arata Isozaki, Architect Behind MOCA L.A., Dies at Age 91
Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker Prize winner who designed the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, died this week at the age of 91 on December 28. The Okinawa-based designer had an internationally renowned career that included major structures and several books. The printed volumes showcased how he combined and interpreted Eastern and Western traditions and Japanese building customs, as well as his architectural influences. Isozaki never repeated himself in his work. The Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles was Isozaki’s first international commission. However, it was complicated when a building committee forced Isozaki into a design he didn’t like,...
sciencealert.com
Faces of Ancient Egyptian Mummies Revealed in Stunning Discovery
Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered full-color portraits of mummies – the first to be found in over a century – the Egyptian government has announced. Researchers found the two full portraits of Egyptian mummies and fragments of others at the Gerza excavation site in Fayoum, Egypt, making these artworks the first of their kind to be discovered in over 115 years.
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Ancient Egyptian 'masterpiece' is so realistic, researchers identified the exact bird species it depicts
An ancient Egyptian painting is so detailed, researchers can determine which species of birds were featured in it.
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat Battle It Out in a New Broadway Drama
Who will win the title of “Greatest Painter in the World Today”? That’s the premise at the heart of a vibrant new Broadway play that examines how two of the 20th-century’s greatest artists competed for supremacy while working together. Opening December 20 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, The Collaboration explores how Andy Warhol, then an aging has-been in the latter portion of his career, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, the art world’s latest rising star whose semi-abstract canvases injected new life into painting and sold handsomely, planned a joint exhibition. Billed as a match between two heavyweights, the pair donned boxing gloves...
Tips for Appreciating Great Art on Your Travels
Travel writer and television host Rick Steves recently finished a two-year-long project – producing a six-hour public television miniseries called “Rick Steves Art of Europe” – that aims to make art accessible, meaningful, and fun. This article on appreciating great art was inspired by that series.
wpgxfox28.com
A Quick Guide to Neolithic Period Art
Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/news/a-quick-guide-to-neolithic-period-art The Neolithic period is also known as the stone age, and it occurred around 10,000 years ago. This period took place during a time of prehistory meaning that there are no written records from that time to document what life was like. Instead, what we know from that era mainly comes from archeological evidence that has been dug up in recent years.
Upworthy
This Czech museum is returning a priceless Beethoven manuscript to its original owners
Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the greatest music composers in the history of Western music. He has created about 722 works which are still enjoyed by many. And one will be amused to know that a musical manuscript that was handwritten by Beethoven is being returned to its actual owners.
hypebeast.com
Professor.E Focuses on Artisanal Processes With Its FW22 Collection
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, Professor.E repositioned its approach to the creation of wares with its latest seasonal range. Focusing on artisanal processes, the FW22 collection explores manual features through traditional hand-woven fabrics and dyeing to produce a new outlook of evocative styling. Aside from the repeated techniques, the Taiwanese label also investigated the art of Boro craft and the forging of hardware.
cruiseaddicts.com
Explore Mexico’s rich history and culture with these fascinating facts!
Mexico is a beautiful country located in North America, bordered by the United States, Guatemala and Belize. It is the 11th most populous country in the world, with a population of over 129 million people. Mexico has a rich history and vibrant culture that have had a significant impact on the world.And the best family resorts in Cancun are known throughout the world!
'Determined to have her story told': Retrospective casts new light on Yayoi Kusama's seven-decade career
Bringing together more than 200 works, an exhibition of the 93-year-old artist in Hong Kong is filled with Instagram-friendly moments. But M+ museum hopes visitors will take the opportunity to dive deeper.
Upworthy
99-yr-old grandpa saved his village from being demolished by painting the whole town with colorful art
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. One man has managed to single-handedly save an entire village from being turned into an apartment complex through the power of art. Now known as Rainbow Village, this small place in Taichung, Taiwan, has become a landmark that has made its way onto the itinerary of travelers. But 10 years ago, it was on the verge of being wiped out before this nonagenarian stepped up to save the place that had become his home. Huang Yung-fu has painted tens of thousands of illustrations across the village and has earned the moniker Rainbow Grandpa. But the journey has been anything but easy for him.
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.The artist, Delphine Poulain, was born in Paris 52 years ago and has been in love with Rapa Nui since she first visited in 1994. She smiles at the memory.“I was riding a horse through the beach when I first I thought ‘I...
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
tvinsider.com
New Year’s Eve Revelry, Doc Martin Finale, Lizzo Live, Profiling Dionne Warwick
Ring out 2022 with a variety of TV celebrations. Britain’s long-running Doc Martin signs off on Acorn TV with a series finale and behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max presents Lizzo in concert, filmed live in California earlier this month. A documentary celebrates the pioneering career of Dionne Warwick. SATURDAY: The...
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Alfred Sisley
The Englishman among the Impressionists, Alfred Sisley was born in Paris of English parents. Except for 1857 through 1861, when he was sent to London to study business, which he abandoned and then returned to Paris in 1861 to study art. Sisley was a founding member of the Impressionist movement in1873, and he participated in most of their eight exhibitions. His specialty was landscape which he always painted in plein air. Several short trips to London to study the work of English landscape painters Constable and Turner convinced him to embrace nature as a theme for his paintings. When asked by Adolphe Tavernier, writer, art critic, collector and journalist, who his favorite painters were, Sisley mentioned the Barbizon landscape painters Corot, Millet, and Rousseau, and the Realist painter Courbet. Sisley referred to them as masters “who love nature and had deep feelings for it.”
Uncover The Secrets Of Ancient Egypt At This Exciting Lecture By World-Renowned Archaeologist Zahi Hawass
One of the greatest Egyptologists and archaeologists, the famous Zahi Hawass, will share the best-buried secrets of ancient Egypt during a lecture presented by ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’ exhibit, including some of the greatest mysteries in history such as the death of King Tutankhamun and the tunnels under the Great Sphinx. See you at the American Conservatory Theater on January 12 for an extensive lesson in archaeology. Journey into ancient Egypt with Zahi Hawass! Prepare yourself for an entertaining evening with Egyptologist Zahi Hawass as he reveals the mysteries that surround ancient Egypt. Learn about his most famous discoveries including the Lost Golden City and the mummy of Queen Hatshepsut or the current excavation in the Valley of the Kings…The archaeologist will share his anecdotes on so many intriguing subjects from his personal experiences.
Lego’s New 1,810-Piece Set Lets You Recreate a Famed Work by Japanese Artist Katsushika Hokusai
Are you ready to create a Lego masterpiece? The toymakers’s latest set wants you to do just that. Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai created his famed woodprint series dubbed “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji” from 1830 to 1832. Its most celebrated piece, Under The Great Wave off Kanagawa (circa 1831), sold just last year for $1.6 million at Christie’s. Lego is now gearing up to offer a brick version of the work that you can build and display in your home, too. Lego’s “The Great Wave” building set includes 1,810 pieces that colorfully reimagine Hokusai’s work as three-dimensional wall art. The...
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Charlaine Harris Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Charlaine Harris is the best-selling American author behind countless supernatural mystery novels. She’s most famous for her Southern Vampire Mysteries, which...
