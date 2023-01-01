Read full article on original website
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of their key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all...
Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason
While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
Report: Jets Sources Say Team Will Retain QB Zach Wilson in 2023
The BYU alum has thrown 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 22 total games as a pro.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Carson Wentz caps off impressive Commanders 21-play TD drive
The Washington Commanders turned the football over to the Cleveland Browns on their first three offensive possessions. Carson Wentz, who made his first start since Week 6, threw two interceptions, and the Commanders’ offense turned the ball over on downs. Commanders fans booed Wentz and chanted the name of...
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers
There have been struggles and tribulations aplenty during the 2022 season, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the playoffs nonetheless after another comeback. The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24, on Sunday to clinch their...
Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts officially out vs. Saints
Jalen Hurts is officially out for the Eagles’ Week 17 matchup against the Eagles. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will make his second straight start as the Birds try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday afternoon. If they win, they’ll have the top seed in the conference.
Giants hope to retain QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond
A win over the Colts on Sunday will earn the New York Giants their first playoff berth since 2016. The club hopes to retain the two key players on offense who helped get them there. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants view quarterback Daniel Jones and running...
Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts
Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday. The Giants are now bound for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since the 2011 season when they won Super Bowl XLVI. Along with clinching a playoff spot, New York (9-6-1) assured its first winning campaign since that same 2016 season.
Whitner: 49ers will dethrone Eagles for top playoff seed
The 49ers jumped up to the NFC's No. 2 seed following their big 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the top seed isn’t too far out of reach. San Francisco (12-4) is one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. The 49ers would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in their final regular-season game on Sunday and have the Eagles (13-3) lose to the Giants (9-6-1).
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots and his availability for Week 18 is in question, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Bridgewater is set for imaging on the injury -- potentially...
Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepts a pass thrown by Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and returns it for a touchdown. Dugger's return marks the seventh defensive touchdown, a franchise record, and the fourth consecutive game with a defensive score, also a franchise record for the Patriots.
Buccaneers serve notice they should not be overlooked in Super Bowl hunt
TAMPA, Fla. -- The walk from the playing field to the locker room in Raymond James Stadium is long enough that Buccaneers coaches and players have plenty of time to think about whatever is on their mind, and on Sunday it was clear that many of them were retracing the ebb and flow of what has been a trying season.
Chargers activate Joey Bosa (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Rams
The Chargers are heating up at the right time, and they're getting healthier, too. Out since Week 3 with a groin injury, pass rusher Joey Bosa has been activated from injured reserve ahead of the club's Los Angeles showdown against the Rams on Sunday, the team announced. "He has looked...
NFL Week 17's winners and losers: Giants back in the playoffs, Pack back in the mix, Jets back in the barrel
Happy New Year! Unless you root for the Jets or Commanders, who joined the ranks of the eliminated. For some NFL teams, the first day of 2023 was Sunday Funday. For others? A depressing way to ring in the new year. Fresh off the penultimate Sunday of the 2022 regular...
2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson was ruled out against the Falcons with an illness. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson (back) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) were also ruled out. Running back James Conner did not with a shin injury.
Nick Bosa lauds Josh Jacobs after Raiders test 49ers defense: 'Best running back I've played against'
Following Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Jarrett Stidham-led Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa saved his highest praise for running back Josh Jacobs. "That's a really good team. Best running back I've played against in my career, no doubt about it," Bosa said. "That...
