PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of their key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO