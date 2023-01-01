ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Photo Gallery: Georgia Celebrates a Ticket to the Natty

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1jHt_0k07mBq700

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs survived an absolute thriller on Saturday night inside of Mercedez Benz Stadium, escaping Ohio State by a mere point thanks to a last-second missed field goal attempt.

For the second time in just 28 days, the confetti has fallen, with Georgia's hopes of defending it's national title being extended yet again. It's on to Los Angeles for the National title, but not without looking at what was a wonderful way for Dawg fans to ring in the New Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZVXs_0k07mBq700
LB, Smael Mondon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480BoV_0k07mBq700
LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fkggs_0k07mBq700
LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeNWN_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNzLP_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqppT_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLxeu_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NN6Zf_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3k94_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amdZq_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYX4F_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzFqs_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4ndO_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZmmR_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYltd_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rid3p_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1LRT_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxUSI_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLtSk_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1V4y_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9G2x_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q45pF_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVIsB_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxgTf_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fCkR_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Janr3_0k07mBq700
LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjCn8_0k07mBq700
LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1Moz_0k07mBq700
LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plRlB_0k07mBq700
LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0Alm_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwBkJ_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxxSi_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AOcg_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xbshe_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNV3F_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fnn7v_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Fvv4_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ8Do_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhnn5_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19snU5_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bF1h8_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKuJt_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIboR_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Xn3o_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMdcj_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAMqR_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQH0M_0k07mBq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LJmm_0k07mBq700

DawgsDaily

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.  ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations.  Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
