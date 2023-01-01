ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Peach Bowl preview: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing …. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing persons case. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, …. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Sports betting launches on New Year’s Day in Ohio. Sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Bengals tailgate and watch party at The Banks expected to be busiest of the season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Banks has been hosting tailgate and watch party events all season, but the Bengals vs. Bills matchup is expected to be the biggest yet. “We learned last year in January when the Bengals went on their playoff run that weather doesn’t stop Bengals fans when they’re on a roll and with it being 60 degrees today and a federal holiday and the kids are off school, today’s going to be a record breaker for sure,” said Tracy Schwegmann with The Banks.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets

2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

